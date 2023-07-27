‘Sting Maggi’: New culinary fusion gets a thumbs down from foodies

Are you tired of reading or watching all kinds of food fusions? Well, turns out the world isn’t. From cola puchka to Ice cream vada pav, after so many weirdly creative dishes, we have a new winner here. Maggi holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, making its way into every kitchen across the country. It’s no surprise that the dish has been subjected to many unusual experiments. While some mix it with whisky, others have stuffed it into ice cream cones and even paired it with puchka or panipuris. Now, there’s a new addition to this trend – a dish called “Sting Maggi” has taken the internet by storm in an unexpected culinary experiment.

In an Instagram video that quickly went viral, a street vendor showcased this truly unique twist to Maggi’s preparation. The dish blends the popular instant noodle brand Maggi with a cheerful bright beverage. Sharing a video of this bizarre food fusion, an Instagram account named foodo_therapy wrote, “STING WALI MAGGI DISCLAIMER: Made only for fun.”

Preparing Sting Maggi:

In this creative cooking adventure, the seller started off by pouring the fizzy energy drink, Sting, into a sizzling hot pan. Then came the satisfying crunch of breaking Maggi noodles, which were promptly added to the mix. To enhance the flavour, the vendor tossed in a handful of veggies and sprinkled some aromatic masala, topped off with a generous dollop of ghee. As the energy drink evaporated, the noodles cooked to perfection, resulting in a visually stunning red-colored Maggi dish.

The video has garnered over 7 million views and left many in shock. An individual said, “This is very dangerous. please avoid these kinds of experiments.” Another commented, “Man you all really need to stop with such things. Don’t you understand that people can actually fall sick because of such combinations? Hoping that action is taken against those who make these.” “Unhygienic and unhealthy food,” a comment read.