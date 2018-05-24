Sterlite protest LIVE updates: In an official order, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.
A 42-year-old man succumbed to injuries in Tuticorin Genera Hospital on Thursday taking the death toll to 13. Internet Services in Thoothukudi were suspended on Wednesday at 9 pm. According to latest reports, services will be suspended for the next five days. According to ANI, the government has decided not to allow internet services in the riot-hit area where clash between protesters and police claimed 12 lives. Till now, at least 67 people have been arrested in connection to the violence.
Tamil Nadu government has reportedly disconnected electricity supply to Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi on recommendation of the Commodity Control Board. Meanwhile, Firstpost accessed a copy of the petition filed by Fatima Babu, an environmental activist, in the Madras High Court. In her petition, Fatima lists out why the high court should not allow functioning of the copper smelter plants in Tuticorin.
"The said proposal was considered, and environmental clearance was granted to the 4th Respondent’s copper smelter plant-II on 01.01.2009. The requirement of public hearing prior to grant of such environemental clearance was exempted based on the representations of the 4th Respondent that the proposed plant would be located inside notified SIPCOT industrial area. The public hearing process is an essential part of the environmental clearance process. I state that a majority of the residents of Thoothukudi and those living in the vicinity of the 4th Respondent have a very poor image of the company and are angry with it for twisting and violating the law, polluting the environment, damaging the health of people, and getting government authorities to collude with its illegal schemes. This is evident from the massive protests ongoing in Thoothukudi even at the time of presentation of the present Writ Petition," Fatima says in her petition.
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter to urge the united Opposition that attended HD Kumaraswamy's swearing in ceremony to visit violence-hit Thoothukudi. "I sincerely request that these same people take time off from photo op to come visit Thoothukudi and join hands to protest Vedanta and the horrific corporate, state-sponsored murder of civilians," he said in a tweet.
Late on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, and his deputy O Panneerselvam called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and apprised him of the violent incidents against the Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin. Top officials took part in the meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday night and it lasted about half an hour.
Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin town was on the boil again on Wednesday, with a man shot dead in police firing following fresh clashes between security personnel and locals demanding closure of a copper factory over pollution concerns, a day after police action left 10 protesters dead.
In the line of Opposition fire, the state government constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the violence, and shunted out the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Tuticorin.
Collector N Venkatesh has been replaced by the collector of neighbouring Tirunelveli Sandeep Nanduri, while Nilgiris district police chief Murali Rambha will take overfrom SP P Mahendran.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has, meanwhile, sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the circumstances leading to police firing on protesters demanding the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant, which they claim had polluted ground water in the area, official sources said in New Delhi.
Taking cognizance of the large-scale violence, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to Tamil Nadu chief secretary and the director general of police, asking them to submit a detailed report in two weeks, while the Madras High Court stayed the proposed expansion of the plant.
Enraged over Tuesday's killings, protesters took to streets on Wednesday morning, attacking police with stones, setting two government vehicles on fire, and trying to storm into a hospital where injured were kept, prompting security personnel to baton-charge them and open fire, officials said.
Several people, including police personnel, were injured in clashes.
Seeking to control the damage done due to police action, the government announced constitution of the Jagadeesan commission of inquiry.
"The panel will cover the law and order incidents following the siege of the District Collectorate on 22 May by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders," an official release said in Chennai.
Reinforcements have been rushed to Tuticorin from adjoining districts to assist the local police and civil administration in restoring calm in the strife-torn town.
A Madras High Court bench comprising Justices M Sundar and Anitha Sumanth, meanwhile, stayed the proposed expansion of the plant on a petition filed by environment activist Fathima Babu.
The bench also directed the central government to submit a report within four months after inviting public opinion on the expansion plan.
Sterlite had got consent for expansion, after the existing unit was shut two months ago by an order of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
NHRC, citing media reports, observed, "It appears that the authorities probably failed to foresee the tragic violence which took place".
Noting that the agitation against the alleged polluting unit was on for more than three months, the rights body said effective precautionary measures and deployment of adequate number of police personnel could possibly have averted violence.
"It also appears from several media reports, including those on TV news channels, that the police resorted to firing on unarmed protesters without following the standard operating procedure, which tantamounts to serious violation of human rights and thus is a matter of concern," it said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Tamils were being killed as they had refused to "bow" to the RSS ideology.
"Tamils are being killed since they refuse to bow to the ideology of the RSS. The feelings of the Tamil people can never be trampled by the bullets of the RSS and Modi. We are with you Tamil brothers and sisters #SterliteProtest," he said in a tweet in Tamil.
DMK working president M K Stalin demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and state police chief TK Rajendran.
"On behalf of the DMK, I strongly condemn the violence. Chief Minister Palaniswami and DGP T K Rajendran should take moral responsibility for the police action and resign," Stalin, who visited the families of the victims, told reporters.
"Will Tamil Nadu chief minister take action against DGP for failing to maintain law and order? Will chief secretary explain her role in this entire episode? Will there be justice for Sterlite protest?" he later said in a tweet.
"Why was there not adequate police presence to maintain law and order during Sterlite protest ? Is it accurate to say that there was a total failure of State intelligence which led to these unfortunate deaths?" he said in another tweet.
Actor and Makkal Neethi Maiam president Kamal Haasan also visited the injured in Tuticorin and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Actor Rajinikanth also condemned the police action.
"The incident is due to the total negligence of the government. I strongly condemn the unlawful activities by the police," the actor said in a video message that was shared on his official twitter handle.
Updated Date: May 24, 2018 11:05 AM
Highlights
Almost like Jallianwala Bagh, says Congress
"Tamil Nadu government knew that this being 100th day of agitation, it's going to be bigger. They should've made better arrangements to maintain law and order but nothing was done. They simply resorted to firing. It was a massacre, almost like Jallianwala Bagh," says Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Mobile data, internet services barred in 3 districts - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari
The News Minute reports that telecom players received a directive from the Chief Secretary to block mobile data/internet services in three districts of Tamil Nadu – Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. However, voice calls have not been barred.
Data services will be barred from Wednesday evening (23 May) until 27 May. In an exclusive report, TNM reports: "...two telecom companies that they have received a directive from the Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu to temporarily suspend internet services."
DMK calls for statewide shutdown tomorrow, demands permanent closure of Thoothukudi plant
DMK will observe a statewide shut down on 25 May, ANI reports, as a mark of protest against the killing of 13 people and the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government. The party will also demand that Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi be shut down permanently.
No internet for 5 days in Thoothukudi
Internet services will remain suspended for 5 days in Thoothukudi, reports have said. The services have been suspended since 9 pm on Wednesday.
Till now, 67 people have been arrested for indulging in violence.
Residents of Thoothukudi have a poor image of Sterlite Industries and are angry with them: Fatima in her petition
Firstpost acquired the original petition filed by Fatima Babu in Madras High Court. Here are the excerpts:
"The said proposal was considered, and environmental clearance was granted to the 4th Respondent’s copper smelter plant-II on 01.01.2009. The requirement of public hearing prior to grant of such environemental clearance was exempted based on the representations of the 4th Respondent that the proposed plant would be located inside notified SIPCOT industrial area. The public hearing process is an essential part of the environmental clearance process. I state that a majority of the residents of Thoothukudi and those living in the vicinity of the 4th Respondent have a very poor image of the company and are angry with it for twisting and violating the law, polluting the environment, damaging the health of people, and getting government authorities to collude with its illegal schemes. This is evident from the massive protests ongoing in Thoothukudi even at the time of presentation of the present Writ Petition."
In her petition to Madras HC, activist Fatima Babu says Sterlite Industries 'illegally obtained' environmental clearance
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court stayed the expansion of the Vedanta's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin district, amid a continuing agitation against the plant. A bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice Anitha Sumanth passed the order staying construction of Vedanta's (formerly Sterlite Industries Limited) second unit in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, on a petition filed by environmental activist Fathima Babu.
In her petition, Fathima says, "The original environmental clearance and each renewal was illegally obtained by availing exemption from public consultation by misrepresenting the location of the project as being within a 'notified Industrial Estate/Complex'. This incurable defect strikes at the very foundation of the clearance and is a violation of substantive rights of the people of Thoothukudi and their fundamental right to a clean and safe environment."
She further says: From the very inception, the operations of the 4 th Respondent in Thoothukudi district have been met with severe resistance in view of the adverse impact the units have had on the environment. These apprehensions have been borne out as the unit has caused serious pollution. Several instances of pollution have been documented and there have been several cases filed against the 4th Respondent for its history of violations of applicable laws including laws designed to protect the environment, natural resources and the local communities."
The bench also directed the central government to submit within four months a report after holding a public hearing in the district to invite public opinion on the plan for expansion. Stertile had got consent to construct the second unit, as the existing unit remained shut for nearly two months now after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board refused to renew its consent to operate (CTO) the unit.
Internet services temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi
The internet services have been temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi from 9 pm on Wednesday till further instruction by the administration, ANI reported. 11 people were killed in the firing by police during the Sterlite protests on 22 May. A man was killed in fresh police firing on Wednesday, while some others were injured in clashes with security personnel in the town.
Vedanta's projects have run into trouble in Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab
Despite a ban on mining in Odisha's Niyamgiri, Vedanta has managed to operate its Lanjigarh refinery so far. The Odisha Cabinet amended its long-term bauxite linkage policy only in February to facilitate Vedanta to source bauxite from the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).
According to a piece by The Wire, while the refinery uses a reservoir to store the waste product "red toxic mud", the plant's chimneys expel toxins like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter 10 and particulate matter 2.5. There is a likelihood that the plant's practices are linked with health issues like breathing difficulties which people living nearby claim to experience.
Meanwhile, Vedanta is also named as an accused in the infamous Rs 600 crore "scam" on the allotment of rock phosphate mines in Rajasthan.
Click here to read more
Jignesh Mevani urges leaders who attended Kumaraswamy's swearing in to visit Thoothukudi
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter to urge the united Opposition that attended HD Kumaraswamy's swearing in ceremony to visit violence-hit Thoothukudi. "I sincerely request that these same people take time off from photo op to come visit Thoothukudi and join hands to protest Vedanta and the horrific corporate, state-sponsored murder of civilians," he said in a tweet.
Act against those who ordered police firing: CPM
The CPM on Wednesday demanded "immediate legal proceedings" against those who ordered firing on protesters in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.
"All those responsible for this merciless shooting down of protesters should be held accountable and immediate legal proceedings should be launched against them," the CPM said in a statement. It said that the enquiry announced to probe "these brutal killings" should be headed by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court.
"The brutality of the police is revealed by the fact that many of those killed and injured have bullet injuries on their heads and faces," the CPM said.
IANS
Amnesty condemns TN firing deaths
Amnesty International India on Wednesday condemned the Tamil Nadu Police for its handling of anti-Sterlite protest in which at least 11 people were shot dead and several more injured over two days, terming it a "damning indictment"of the state government.
"The Tamil Nadu Police were shockingly under-prepared to peacefully control protests of this magnitude. Despite knowing there would be a massive protest on Tuesday, the state police did little to implement crowd control measures that would have avoided the need to resort to force.
"This could have prevented the death of protestors. The Tamil Nadu police have many questions to answer. Those responsible for deaths and injuries caused to protestors must be brought to justice," Senior Campaigner at Amnesty International India Abhirr VP, said in a statement.
IANS
In 2015, villagers in Zambia took Vedanta to court over toxic leaks from copper plant
Vedanta has run into trouble for its projects in several states across India, with the most prominent being those in Odisha, Rajasthan and Punjab. But even outside the country, Vedanta has reportedly fallen afoul of the law.
A confidential internal report commissioned from Canadian pollution control experts showed that a Vedanta Resources’ mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt region had been spilling toxic chemicals into rivers, streams and underground aquifers used for drinking water near the town of Chingola in 2015, The Guardian reported.
Click here to know more
All you need to know about Sterlite plant's troubled past in the state
The ongoing violence in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi has claimed at least twelve lives and severely injured several others as protests entered their 100th day on Tuesday. The agitators have been protesting against the proposed expansion of a copper smelter of Sterlite Copper, a unit of the Vedanta group, over pollution concerns.
Sterlite Copper unit has been in operation in Tuticorin since its inception in 1997 and has been dogged by controversies throughout. But at the heart of the fresh protest at the unit, is a brownfield expansion of the plant, entailing a doubling of the capacity of the smelter to 8,00,000 tonnes per year. Protesters say that pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and effluents from the operational unit, demanding its permanent closure.
Click here to read more
10:05 (IST)
Almost like Jallianwala Bagh, says Congress
"Tamil Nadu government knew that this being 100th day of agitation, it's going to be bigger. They should've made better arrangements to maintain law and order but nothing was done. They simply resorted to firing. It was a massacre, almost like Jallianwala Bagh," says Ghulam Nabi Azad.
09:43 (IST)
Mobile data, internet services barred in 3 districts - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari
The News Minute reports that telecom players received a directive from the Chief Secretary to block mobile data/internet services in three districts of Tamil Nadu – Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. However, voice calls have not been barred.
Data services will be barred from Wednesday evening (23 May) until 27 May. In an exclusive report, TNM reports: "...two telecom companies that they have received a directive from the Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu to temporarily suspend internet services."
09:32 (IST)
DMK calls for statewide shutdown tomorrow, demands permanent closure of Thoothukudi plant
DMK will observe a statewide shut down on 25 May, ANI reports, as a mark of protest against the killing of 13 people and the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government. The party will also demand that Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi be shut down permanently.
09:21 (IST)
No internet for 5 days in Thoothukudi
Internet services will remain suspended for 5 days in Thoothukudi, reports have said. The services have been suspended since 9 pm on Wednesday.
Till now, 67 people have been arrested for indulging in violence.
08:54 (IST)
Residents of Thoothukudi have a poor image of Sterlite Industries and are angry with them: Fatima in her petition
Firstpost acquired the original petition filed by Fatima Babu in Madras High Court. Here are the excerpts:
"The said proposal was considered, and environmental clearance was granted to the 4th Respondent’s copper smelter plant-II on 01.01.2009. The requirement of public hearing prior to grant of such environemental clearance was exempted based on the representations of the 4th Respondent that the proposed plant would be located inside notified SIPCOT industrial area. The public hearing process is an essential part of the environmental clearance process. I state that a majority of the residents of Thoothukudi and those living in the vicinity of the 4th Respondent have a very poor image of the company and are angry with it for twisting and violating the law, polluting the environment, damaging the health of people, and getting government authorities to collude with its illegal schemes. This is evident from the massive protests ongoing in Thoothukudi even at the time of presentation of the present Writ Petition."
08:50 (IST)
In her petition to Madras HC, activist Fatima Babu says Sterlite Industries 'illegally obtained' environmental clearance
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court stayed the expansion of the Vedanta's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin district, amid a continuing agitation against the plant. A bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice Anitha Sumanth passed the order staying construction of Vedanta's (formerly Sterlite Industries Limited) second unit in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, on a petition filed by environmental activist Fathima Babu.
In her petition, Fathima says, "The original environmental clearance and each renewal was illegally obtained by availing exemption from public consultation by misrepresenting the location of the project as being within a 'notified Industrial Estate/Complex'. This incurable defect strikes at the very foundation of the clearance and is a violation of substantive rights of the people of Thoothukudi and their fundamental right to a clean and safe environment."
She further says: From the very inception, the operations of the 4 th Respondent in Thoothukudi district have been met with severe resistance in view of the adverse impact the units have had on the environment. These apprehensions have been borne out as the unit has caused serious pollution. Several instances of pollution have been documented and there have been several cases filed against the 4th Respondent for its history of violations of applicable laws including laws designed to protect the environment, natural resources and the local communities."
The bench also directed the central government to submit within four months a report after holding a public hearing in the district to invite public opinion on the plan for expansion. Stertile had got consent to construct the second unit, as the existing unit remained shut for nearly two months now after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board refused to renew its consent to operate (CTO) the unit.
08:05 (IST)
Madras HC has stayed expansion of Sterlite copper smelter plant
08:02 (IST)
Internet services temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi
The internet services have been temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi from 9 pm on Wednesday till further instruction by the administration, ANI reported. 11 people were killed in the firing by police during the Sterlite protests on 22 May. A man was killed in fresh police firing on Wednesday, while some others were injured in clashes with security personnel in the town.
07:50 (IST)
Vedanta's projects have run into trouble in Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab
Despite a ban on mining in Odisha's Niyamgiri, Vedanta has managed to operate its Lanjigarh refinery so far. The Odisha Cabinet amended its long-term bauxite linkage policy only in February to facilitate Vedanta to source bauxite from the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).
According to a piece by The Wire, while the refinery uses a reservoir to store the waste product "red toxic mud", the plant's chimneys expel toxins like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter 10 and particulate matter 2.5. There is a likelihood that the plant's practices are linked with health issues like breathing difficulties which people living nearby claim to experience.
Meanwhile, Vedanta is also named as an accused in the infamous Rs 600 crore "scam" on the allotment of rock phosphate mines in Rajasthan.
Click here to read more
07:33 (IST)
Jignesh Mevani urges leaders who attended Kumaraswamy's swearing in to visit Thoothukudi
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter to urge the united Opposition that attended HD Kumaraswamy's swearing in ceremony to visit violence-hit Thoothukudi. "I sincerely request that these same people take time off from photo op to come visit Thoothukudi and join hands to protest Vedanta and the horrific corporate, state-sponsored murder of civilians," he said in a tweet.
07:25 (IST)
Unrest over Sterlite cripples normal life in Thoothukudi
Normal life in the Thoothukudi was virtually crippled on Wednesday, with shops and commercial establishments not opening for business. Educational institutions remained closed.
District Collector N. Venkatesh said the prohibitory orders were extended in Vembar, Kulathur, Arumugamangalam, Vedanatham, Ottapidaram and Eppodum Vendran in the district. Public transport has been suspended from Thoothukudi to other parts of Tamil Nadu. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed all over the town in large numbers.
IANS
07:15 (IST)
Act against those who ordered police firing: CPM
The CPM on Wednesday demanded "immediate legal proceedings" against those who ordered firing on protesters in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.
"All those responsible for this merciless shooting down of protesters should be held accountable and immediate legal proceedings should be launched against them," the CPM said in a statement. It said that the enquiry announced to probe "these brutal killings" should be headed by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court.
"The brutality of the police is revealed by the fact that many of those killed and injured have bullet injuries on their heads and faces," the CPM said.
IANS
07:11 (IST)
Amnesty condemns TN firing deaths
Amnesty International India on Wednesday condemned the Tamil Nadu Police for its handling of anti-Sterlite protest in which at least 11 people were shot dead and several more injured over two days, terming it a "damning indictment"of the state government.
"The Tamil Nadu Police were shockingly under-prepared to peacefully control protests of this magnitude. Despite knowing there would be a massive protest on Tuesday, the state police did little to implement crowd control measures that would have avoided the need to resort to force.
"This could have prevented the death of protestors. The Tamil Nadu police have many questions to answer. Those responsible for deaths and injuries caused to protestors must be brought to justice," Senior Campaigner at Amnesty International India Abhirr VP, said in a statement.
IANS
07:03 (IST)
Thoothukudi SP and collector transferred
Sandeep Nanduri, who was Tirunelveli collector, has taken charge as Thoothukudi collector and has replaced N Venkatesh. P Mahendran, the Thoothukudi superintendent of police, has been transferred, according to reports.
06:58 (IST)
In 2015, villagers in Zambia took Vedanta to court over toxic leaks from copper plant
Vedanta has run into trouble for its projects in several states across India, with the most prominent being those in Odisha, Rajasthan and Punjab. But even outside the country, Vedanta has reportedly fallen afoul of the law.
A confidential internal report commissioned from Canadian pollution control experts showed that a Vedanta Resources’ mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt region had been spilling toxic chemicals into rivers, streams and underground aquifers used for drinking water near the town of Chingola in 2015, The Guardian reported.
Click here to know more
06:51 (IST)
All you need to know about Sterlite plant's troubled past in the state
The ongoing violence in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi has claimed at least twelve lives and severely injured several others as protests entered their 100th day on Tuesday. The agitators have been protesting against the proposed expansion of a copper smelter of Sterlite Copper, a unit of the Vedanta group, over pollution concerns.
Sterlite Copper unit has been in operation in Tuticorin since its inception in 1997 and has been dogged by controversies throughout. But at the heart of the fresh protest at the unit, is a brownfield expansion of the plant, entailing a doubling of the capacity of the smelter to 8,00,000 tonnes per year. Protesters say that pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and effluents from the operational unit, demanding its permanent closure.
Click here to read more
06:47 (IST)
06:43 (IST)