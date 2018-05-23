Anti-Sterlite protest LATEST updates: Politicians, actors took to Twitter to condemn Tuesday's violence in Thoothukudi, where at least nine were killed in police firing after protests for the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent. The Opposition criticised the police action and the government's stoic silence on the issue.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court's Madurai bench will deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi, ANI reports.
Chief Minister K Palaniswamy confirmed reports about the death of nine people in "police action", while reports claimed many, including policemen, were injured in clashes. Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the deaths. Palaniswamy announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, and ordered judicial inquiry into the violence.
The protests were going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire. Palaniswami said in a statement in Chennai that the protesters took out a procession towards the collectorate in defiance of the prohibitory orders clamped in the specific area in Tuticorin.
Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town, about 600 km from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. Police said nearly 5,000 protesters gathered near a local church and insisted on taking a out a rally to the district collectorate after they were denied permission to march to the copper smelter plant.
Initial pushing and shoving soon led to violent clashes, after agitated locals began hurling stones at police and overturned a vehicle. Security personnel used batons and burst teargas shells to break up the protest.
Many were injured in stone-pelting by the agitators, who also set some vehicles on fire. Windscreens of some government cars were smashed and bank premises were attacked by the rampaging mobs.
As the violence spiralled, police opened fire, killing nine people. "The police had to take action under unavoidable circumstances to protect public life and property as the protestors resorted to repeated violence... police had to control the violence," Palaniswami, who holds the Home portfolio, said.
Reinforcements have been rushed from neighbouring districts to Tuticorin to assist the local administration in restoring normalcy. Some senior officials have also been despatched from Chennai to the strife-torn town to assess the situation and take measures to restore calm, sources said.
Meanwhile, an official release said about 20,000 people took out a procession towards the district collectorate and the copper plant, demanding its permanent closure. The government, underlining its "pro-people commitment", said further legal action would be taken, "respecting" their feelings.
"The Tamil Nadu government requests the people to accept this (assurance) and maintain peace," it said. The statement said the plant was in operation in Meelavitan in Tuticorin for the past 20 years.
Following a gas leak in March 2013, the then chief minister the late J Jayalalithaa, ordered its closure, following which the company moved the National Green Tribunal. With the tribunal overturning the government order, the state moved the Supreme Court against it, and the petition was now pending there, it added.
It said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had earlier this year rejected Sterlite's application seeking renewal of consent to operate the plant over non-fulfilment of green norms, including those related to disposal of copper waste and effluents.
The company later moved the Appellate Authority and the next hearing is slated for 6 June, it said. DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin, slammed the "inhumane" firing on protestors.
In a statement, he demanded an inquiry by a sitting high court judge, besides a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each of those killed. The government committed a "Himalayan blunder" by handling the protest with "guns and teargas shells," he said, adding at least a minister accompanied by the district collector should have spoken to the agitators.
He called for the removal of state police chief TK Rajendiran.
Stalin, who was to attend the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister tomorrow, said he has cancelled his Bengaluru visit, and would head for Tuticorin to take stock of the situation. MDMK founder Vaiko likened the incident to the British era Jallianwala Bagh massacre, while the CPI(M)'s state unit demanded the chief minister's resignation.
Opposition parties including PMK, DMDK, Congress, and the MNM slammed the violence and police action, while actor Rajinikanth, who is slated to launch his political party, held the government responsible for the deaths.
Stalin and MNM founder Kamal Haasan demanded permanent closure of the plant.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 23, 2018 11:19 AM
Highlights
MHA seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt over Thoothukudi police firing
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government over the Thoothukudi police firing during protests against Sterlite industries on Tuesday, reports ANI.
Section 44 imposed in Thoothukudi and adjoining areas till Friday
District Collector N Venkatesh has ordered the extension of Section 144 in various parts of Thoothukudi, including Arumugamangalam, Vadanatham, Ottapidaram, and Alappuzha till 25 May. A gathering of over five persons in these areas will be a violation of law.
Watch: Tamil Nadu police and anti-Vedanta protesters clash in Thoothukudi
Video by A Joseph/NewsCart
MK Stalin won't attend HDK's swearing in
"I am not going to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. I cancelled it due to the incident which took place in Tuticorin," says DMK working president MK Stalin.
Kamal Haasan cancels trip to Bengaluru to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, heads to Thoothukudi
News18 reports that actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan cancelled his visit to Bengaluru, where he was supposed to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, the actor-turned-politician is headed to Thoothukudi.
Security heightened; Section 144 imposed in Thoothukudi
Security tightened in Thoothukudi after eleven people were killed in police firing during protests against Sterlite industries. Section 144 which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area has been imposed in the city.
Decision on ongoing construction of a new copper smelter in Thoothukudi today
Madras High Court's Madurai bench to today deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi
Security tightened in Tuticorin; Section 144 imposed in the city
Visuals from Tuticorin show police using assault rifles to disperse protesters on Tuesday
Protests in Tuticorin have been underway for over three months
The protests were going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire. Palaniswami said in a statement in Chennai that the protesters took out a procession towards the collectorate in defiance of the prohibitory orders clamped in the specific area in Tuticorin.
Govt doesn't respect sentiments of the people: Rajinikanth
"It is sad to condemn the deaths of civilians today as a result of this government's neglect that does not respect the sentiments of the people. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for the ongoing violence and public mortalities," tweeted Rajinikanth.
TN govt was negligent, says Kamal Haasan's MNM
Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam blamed the government for its "negligence" in the Tuticorin violence. It has asked people to maintain peace. "The peaceful protest by the people of Tuticorin against Sterlite, demanding justice was ignored by the Governments. Negligence of the Governments is the reason for all the unfortunate events," a statement issued by the party said.
CM Palaniswami's statement on Tuticorin police firing
CM Palaniswami announces judicial inquiry into Tuticorin violence
Palaniswami said he has ordered constitution of a one-man commission under a retired high court judge to go into the incident. The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of those killed, Rs 3 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for people who suffered minor injuries. He also assured government jobs for one family member of each of those who lost their lives in accordance with their qualifications. The chief minister instructed the Tuticorin district administration to ensure those wounded got good medical treatment.
Mamata Banerjee tweets about 'shocking news'
"I just landed in Bengaluru to the shocking news about incident near the Sterlite Tuticorin plant. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Tamil Nadu at this hour of grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hope the injured recover soon"
Videos show cops taking aim and shooting at protesters
As people marched ahead, breaching the barricades and entered the Collectorate, the police retaliated and fired at the crowds.
The News Minute reports: 'Though the Tamil Nadu government maintains that the police action was unavoidable, visuals being telecast by Tamil TV channels Puthiya Thalamurai and News18 Tamil Nadu show policemen in plain clothes taking aim from top of a police van and firing at protesters. In a sequence of events caught on video, a policeman in a yellow T shirt is standing on top of the van and firing a rifle. Later, another policeman in a black T shirt climbs to the top of the van, lies down and takes aim to shoot. The protesters don’t seem to be in the near vicinity of the police. Other reports say that police took aim from vantage points on roofs of buildings too.'
Nine dead after police open fires on anti-Vedanta protesters
Nine people were killed in police firing after protests for the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, with the police action drawing opposition criticism.
11:19 (IST)
MHA seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt over Thoothukudi police firing
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government over the Thoothukudi police firing during protests against Sterlite industries on Tuesday, reports ANI.
11:09 (IST)
MDMK chief Vaiko meets the injured at Tuticorin general hospital
Image procured by A Joseph/NewsCart
10:28 (IST)
Section 44 imposed in Thoothukudi and adjoining areas till Friday
District Collector N Venkatesh has ordered the extension of Section 144 in various parts of Thoothukudi, including Arumugamangalam, Vadanatham, Ottapidaram, and Alappuzha till 25 May. A gathering of over five persons in these areas will be a violation of law.
10:23 (IST)
Fishermen protest against Thoothukudi firing
Strongly denouncing police firing which killed at least nine people in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, over 3,000 fishermen from 10 villages have not gone out in the sea saying that the policemen who opened fire should be shot dead.
Meanwhile, relatives of the victims have refused to accept their bodies and demanded that the Tamil Nadu government close down Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant. State transport buses are off roads in all parts of the district.
10:20 (IST)
WATCH: Public heckles crowd, says 'beat them, chase them and beat. Throw stone. This is how they should be treated...'
As anti-Vedanta protesters and police clashed in Thoothukudi, the public was heard heckling the crowd saying, "beat them, chase them and beat. Throw stone. This is how they should be treated...."
Video by A Joseph/NewsCart
10:14 (IST)
Watch: Tamil Nadu police and anti-Vedanta protesters clash in Thoothukudi
Video by A Joseph/NewsCart
09:57 (IST)
Plant is currently 'non-operational', says Vedanta Limited, expresses regret over Tuesday's incident
In a statement, Vedanta Limited said: “It is with great sorrow and regret that we witnessed today’s incidents around the protest at Tuticorin. The company has appealed to the government and authorities to ensure the safety of our employees, facilities and the surrounding community. The Sterlite Copper plant is currently non-operational as we await approval for the Consent to Operate.”
09:56 (IST)
MK Stalin won't attend HDK's swearing in
"I am not going to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. I cancelled it due to the incident which took place in Tuticorin," says DMK working president MK Stalin.
09:44 (IST)
Kamal Haasan cancels trip to Bengaluru to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, heads to Thoothukudi
News18 reports that actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan cancelled his visit to Bengaluru, where he was supposed to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, the actor-turned-politician is headed to Thoothukudi.
09:27 (IST)
Security heightened; Section 144 imposed in Thoothukudi
Security tightened in Thoothukudi after eleven people were killed in police firing during protests against Sterlite industries. Section 144 which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area has been imposed in the city.
09:26 (IST)
Decision on ongoing construction of a new copper smelter in Thoothukudi today
Madras High Court's Madurai bench to today deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi
09:06 (IST)
Why was there not adequate police presence to maintain law and order, asks DMK working president MK Stalin
08:56 (IST)
Nearly 5,000 agitators had gathered on Tuesday, says police
Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town, about 600 kilometres from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. Police said nearly 5,000 protesters gathered near a local church and insisted on taking a out a rally to the district collectorate after they were denied permission to march to the copper smelter plant.
Initial pushing and shoving soon led to violent clashes, after agitated locals began hurling stones at police and overturned a vehicle. Security personnel used batons and burst teargas shells to break up the protest.
Many were injured in stone-pelting by the agitators, who also set some vehicles on fire. Windscreens of some government cars were smashed and bank premises were attacked by the rampaging mobs.
08:54 (IST)
Killings are a reflection of the 'government's apathy towards people', says Congress
"The brutal killing of 9 people during the Sterlite Protest in Tamil Nadu is a reflection of the government's apathy towards people and their concerns. The protests have been going on for over 100 days now. Why didn't the Govt open channels for a dialogue?" the party said on Twitter.
08:51 (IST)
Movie actor Siddharth offers condolences for the 'murdered innocents and their families'
"Each and every bullet in the chests of dead protestors will come back to haunt this sham of a government in Tamil Nadu," he said.
08:47 (IST)
Security tightened in Tuticorin; Section 144 imposed in the city
08:44 (IST)
Visuals from Tuticorin show police using assault rifles to disperse protesters on Tuesday
08:41 (IST)
Protests in Tuticorin have been underway for over three months
The protests were going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire. Palaniswami said in a statement in Chennai that the protesters took out a procession towards the collectorate in defiance of the prohibitory orders clamped in the specific area in Tuticorin.
08:39 (IST)
The violence in Tamil Nadu is a 'brutal example of state sponsored terrorism', says Congress president Rahul Gandhi
08:27 (IST)
Govt doesn't respect sentiments of the people: Rajinikanth
"It is sad to condemn the deaths of civilians today as a result of this government's neglect that does not respect the sentiments of the people. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for the ongoing violence and public mortalities," tweeted Rajinikanth.
08:25 (IST)
TN govt was negligent, says Kamal Haasan's MNM
Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam blamed the government for its "negligence" in the Tuticorin violence. It has asked people to maintain peace. "The peaceful protest by the people of Tuticorin against Sterlite, demanding justice was ignored by the Governments. Negligence of the Governments is the reason for all the unfortunate events," a statement issued by the party said.
08:22 (IST)
CM Palaniswami's statement on Tuticorin police firing
08:21 (IST)
CM Palaniswami announces judicial inquiry into Tuticorin violence
Palaniswami said he has ordered constitution of a one-man commission under a retired high court judge to go into the incident. The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of those killed, Rs 3 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for people who suffered minor injuries. He also assured government jobs for one family member of each of those who lost their lives in accordance with their qualifications. The chief minister instructed the Tuticorin district administration to ensure those wounded got good medical treatment.
08:20 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee tweets about 'shocking news'
"I just landed in Bengaluru to the shocking news about incident near the Sterlite Tuticorin plant. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Tamil Nadu at this hour of grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hope the injured recover soon"
08:08 (IST)
Videos show cops taking aim and shooting at protesters
As people marched ahead, breaching the barricades and entered the Collectorate, the police retaliated and fired at the crowds.
The News Minute reports: 'Though the Tamil Nadu government maintains that the police action was unavoidable, visuals being telecast by Tamil TV channels Puthiya Thalamurai and News18 Tamil Nadu show policemen in plain clothes taking aim from top of a police van and firing at protesters. In a sequence of events caught on video, a policeman in a yellow T shirt is standing on top of the van and firing a rifle. Later, another policeman in a black T shirt climbs to the top of the van, lies down and takes aim to shoot. The protesters don’t seem to be in the near vicinity of the police. Other reports say that police took aim from vantage points on roofs of buildings too.'
08:05 (IST)
Nine dead after police open fires on anti-Vedanta protesters
Nine people were killed in police firing after protests for the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, with the police action drawing opposition criticism.