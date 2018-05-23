Anti-Sterlite protest LATEST updates: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has halted the construction for the new copper smelter plant of Sterlite Industries in Thoothukudi after police firing killed at least 11 people and injured more than 60. According to reports, the home ministry has sought a report from Tamil Nadu govt over Thoothukudi incident.
Politicians, actors took to Twitter to condemn Tuesday's violence in Thoothukudi, where at least nine were killed in police firing after protests for the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent. The Opposition criticised the police action and the government's stoic silence on the issue.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court's Madurai bench will deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi, ANI reports.
Chief Minister K Palaniswamy confirmed reports about the death of nine people in "police action", while reports claimed many, including policemen, were injured in clashes. Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the deaths. Palaniswamy announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, and ordered judicial inquiry into the violence.
The protests were going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire. Palaniswami said in a statement in Chennai that the protesters took out a procession towards the collectorate in defiance of the prohibitory orders clamped in the specific area in Tuticorin.
Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town, about 600 km from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. Police said nearly 5,000 protesters gathered near a local church and insisted on taking a out a rally to the district collectorate after they were denied permission to march to the copper smelter plant.
Initial pushing and shoving soon led to violent clashes, after agitated locals began hurling stones at police and overturned a vehicle. Security personnel used batons and burst teargas shells to break up the protest.
Many were injured in stone-pelting by the agitators, who also set some vehicles on fire. Windscreens of some government cars were smashed and bank premises were attacked by the rampaging mobs.
As the violence spiralled, police opened fire, killing nine people. "The police had to take action under unavoidable circumstances to protect public life and property as the protestors resorted to repeated violence... police had to control the violence," Palaniswami, who holds the Home portfolio, said.
Reinforcements have been rushed from neighbouring districts to Tuticorin to assist the local administration in restoring normalcy. Some senior officials have also been despatched from Chennai to the strife-torn town to assess the situation and take measures to restore calm, sources said.
Meanwhile, an official release said about 20,000 people took out a procession towards the district collectorate and the copper plant, demanding its permanent closure. The government, underlining its "pro-people commitment", said further legal action would be taken, "respecting" their feelings.
"The Tamil Nadu government requests the people to accept this (assurance) and maintain peace," it said. The statement said the plant was in operation in Meelavitan in Tuticorin for the past 20 years.
Following a gas leak in March 2013, the then chief minister the late J Jayalalithaa, ordered its closure, following which the company moved the National Green Tribunal. With the tribunal overturning the government order, the state moved the Supreme Court against it, and the petition was now pending there, it added.
It said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had earlier this year rejected Sterlite's application seeking renewal of consent to operate the plant over non-fulfilment of green norms, including those related to disposal of copper waste and effluents.
The company later moved the Appellate Authority and the next hearing is slated for 6 June, it said. DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin, slammed the "inhumane" firing on protestors.
In a statement, he demanded an inquiry by a sitting high court judge, besides a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each of those killed. The government committed a "Himalayan blunder" by handling the protest with "guns and teargas shells," he said, adding at least a minister accompanied by the district collector should have spoken to the agitators.
He called for the removal of state police chief TK Rajendiran.
Stalin, who was to attend the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister tomorrow, said he has cancelled his Bengaluru visit, and would head for Tuticorin to take stock of the situation. MDMK founder Vaiko likened the incident to the British era Jallianwala Bagh massacre, while the CPI(M)'s state unit demanded the chief minister's resignation.
Opposition parties including PMK, DMDK, Congress, and the MNM slammed the violence and police action, while actor Rajinikanth, who is slated to launch his political party, held the government responsible for the deaths.
Stalin and MNM founder Kamal Haasan demanded permanent closure of the plant.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 23, 2018 13:07 PM
Highlights
Police again uses brutal force to disperse crowd
Collector N Venkatesh visits the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Police fired to disperse protesters, including relatives of the deceased. Venkatesh has refused to meet the media.
Retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan has been appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe police firing during anti-sterlite protest in Thoothukudi
Protesters were misled by groups with vested interests, claims Sterlite Copper CEO P Ramnath
In an exclusive interview with Sterlite Copper CEO P Ramnath, Business Today in this report quoted the CEO as saying, "I totally regret what happened today. It was totally uncalled for and is really unfortunate. We had, in fact, taken all the precautionary steps by getting the court order for section 144. The police and the collector had also taken precautionary steps by calling for a peace meeting with the protestors but only one faction agreed to abide by what the collector and the superintendent of police had to say and they were allowed to conduct protests but there was one more faction which did not agree to this and they went ahead and took the law in their own hands. They started attacking the police, the collectorate, damaged and burnt a lot of vehicles. Our property was also attacked. In the township lot of employee vehicles were burnt. So, there was complete lawlessness, including perhaps infiltration of number of nefarious elements, who probably had their own interests and it all took a violent turn, which we completely regret. Although we expected it to be peaceful given Section 144 and considering the efforts made by the police and the collectorate."
Petition in Madras HC filed by R Fatima of Thoothukudi
The petition to halt construction work at the new smelter plant was filed by R Fatima of Thoothukudi. Following the interim order, she told Puthiya Thalaimurai, "Although this is an interim stay, there are possibilities of it becoming a permanent stay." In her petition, Fatima stated that Sterlite Industries obtained environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests for a second copper smelter plant in 2009. It was renewed in 2015 and 2016 by allegedly misrepresenting the project location. Sterlite claimed that it was within a notified industrial complex.
But according to the petitioner, SIPCOT Industrial Estate Phase II, where the proposed copper smelter plant was to be commissioned, itself was yet to obtain environmental clearance from the authorities. Fathima had alleged that the environmental clearance was given to the second copper plant without any public hearing, one of the requirements for the grant of clearance.
Madras HC ordered to conduct a people’s referendum on the expansion of Sterlite Industries
The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has ordered a stay on the expansion works of Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi. The court’s order has been passed based on a petition filed by Professor Fathima against the expansion works. The petitioner claimed that the plant’s expansion works are carried out at a place different from the permitted one.
The bench, consisting of judges Sundar and Anitha Sumanth, also ordered to conduct a people’s referendum on the expansion. The court also directed the Centre to consider the petition by Vedanta Resources for environmental clearance and take a decision in four months.
Input by Marisami/101Reporters
Thoothukudi incident wasn't just a tragedy, it was also unavoidable: Environment Support Group
Environment Support Group India released a citizen's statement according to which "not only was this tragedy totally avoidable, it appears that the Police have even given hot pursuit and shot at women and others in fishing hamlets like Theresepuram."
"The Government of Tamil Nadu, Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Thoothukudi District Administration are squarely responsible for allowing the situation to get to this unfortunate state by allowing Vedanta Sterlite to violate environmental and land use planning laws with impunity for over two decades, the statement read. It called for, at the very least, the resignation of senior minister who failed to "read the signs and take preventive measures".
Thoothukudi reels from Tuesday's shock: Bus services suspended, normal life hit
For the second day, all buses from Thoothukudi heading towards cities like Thiruchendur, Tirunelveli, and Madurai have been suspended. Both new and old bus stands in the city remained empty.
As a sign of protest against yesterday’s police firing, businesses are shut across Thoothukudi today.
Input by Marisami/101Reporters
Lawyers submit oral appeal in Madras HC to order investigation in Sterlite protests
Lawyers at the Madras High Court have made an oral appeal to the court to proactively order an investigation into the police firing on Tuesday which claimed 11 lives and injured more than 60. The four lawyers which include, advocates Rajini and Kannan, made the appeal to the bench comprising JusticeKrishnakumar and Justice Suresh Kumar.
They also insisted that those injured should be given the best of medical care. The bench asked the lawyers to submit a formal petition in this regard.
Input by Marisami/101Reporters
Madurai bench of Madras High Court stays construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi
Was the police firing pre-planned?
Tuesday's incident has triggered speculations that the police firing during the protests against Sterlite Industries was planned in advanced. “It is pre-planned, cold blooded murder,” The Wire quoted Thamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan as saying. The report quoted sources and said that the police had intended to kill the organisers of the protest.
MHA seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt over Thoothukudi police firing
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government over the Thoothukudi police firing during protests against Sterlite industries on Tuesday, reports ANI.
Section 44 imposed in Thoothukudi and adjoining areas till Friday
District Collector N Venkatesh has ordered the extension of Section 144 in various parts of Thoothukudi, including Arumugamangalam, Vadanatham, Ottapidaram, and Alappuzha till 25 May. A gathering of over five persons in these areas will be a violation of law.
Watch: Tamil Nadu police and anti-Vedanta protesters clash in Thoothukudi
Video by A Joseph/NewsCart
MK Stalin won't attend HDK's swearing in
"I am not going to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. I cancelled it due to the incident which took place in Tuticorin," says DMK working president MK Stalin.
Kamal Haasan cancels trip to Bengaluru to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, heads to Thoothukudi
News18 reports that actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan cancelled his visit to Bengaluru, where he was supposed to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, the actor-turned-politician is headed to Thoothukudi.
Security heightened; Section 144 imposed in Thoothukudi
Security tightened in Thoothukudi after eleven people were killed in police firing during protests against Sterlite industries. Section 144 which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area has been imposed in the city.
Decision on ongoing construction of a new copper smelter in Thoothukudi today
Madras High Court's Madurai bench to today deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi
Security tightened in Tuticorin; Section 144 imposed in the city
Visuals from Tuticorin show police using assault rifles to disperse protesters on Tuesday
Protests in Tuticorin have been underway for over three months
The protests were going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire. Palaniswami said in a statement in Chennai that the protesters took out a procession towards the collectorate in defiance of the prohibitory orders clamped in the specific area in Tuticorin.
Govt doesn't respect sentiments of the people: Rajinikanth
"It is sad to condemn the deaths of civilians today as a result of this government's neglect that does not respect the sentiments of the people. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for the ongoing violence and public mortalities," tweeted Rajinikanth.
TN govt was negligent, says Kamal Haasan's MNM
Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam blamed the government for its "negligence" in the Tuticorin violence. It has asked people to maintain peace. "The peaceful protest by the people of Tuticorin against Sterlite, demanding justice was ignored by the Governments. Negligence of the Governments is the reason for all the unfortunate events," a statement issued by the party said.
CM Palaniswami's statement on Tuticorin police firing
CM Palaniswami announces judicial inquiry into Tuticorin violence
Palaniswami said he has ordered constitution of a one-man commission under a retired high court judge to go into the incident. The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of those killed, Rs 3 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for people who suffered minor injuries. He also assured government jobs for one family member of each of those who lost their lives in accordance with their qualifications. The chief minister instructed the Tuticorin district administration to ensure those wounded got good medical treatment.
Mamata Banerjee tweets about 'shocking news'
"I just landed in Bengaluru to the shocking news about incident near the Sterlite Tuticorin plant. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Tamil Nadu at this hour of grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hope the injured recover soon"
Videos show cops taking aim and shooting at protesters
As people marched ahead, breaching the barricades and entered the Collectorate, the police retaliated and fired at the crowds.
The News Minute reports: 'Though the Tamil Nadu government maintains that the police action was unavoidable, visuals being telecast by Tamil TV channels Puthiya Thalamurai and News18 Tamil Nadu show policemen in plain clothes taking aim from top of a police van and firing at protesters. In a sequence of events caught on video, a policeman in a yellow T shirt is standing on top of the van and firing a rifle. Later, another policeman in a black T shirt climbs to the top of the van, lies down and takes aim to shoot. The protesters don’t seem to be in the near vicinity of the police. Other reports say that police took aim from vantage points on roofs of buildings too.'
Nine dead after police open fires on anti-Vedanta protesters
Nine people were killed in police firing after protests for the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, with the police action drawing opposition criticism.
13:07 (IST)
Police again uses brutal force to disperse crowd
Collector N Venkatesh visits the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Police fired to disperse protesters, including relatives of the deceased. Venkatesh has refused to meet the media.
12:55 (IST)
Retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan has been appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe police firing during anti-sterlite protest in Thoothukudi
12:45 (IST)
Protesters were misled by groups with vested interests, claims Sterlite Copper CEO P Ramnath
In an exclusive interview with Sterlite Copper CEO P Ramnath, Business Today in this report quoted the CEO as saying, "I totally regret what happened today. It was totally uncalled for and is really unfortunate. We had, in fact, taken all the precautionary steps by getting the court order for section 144. The police and the collector had also taken precautionary steps by calling for a peace meeting with the protestors but only one faction agreed to abide by what the collector and the superintendent of police had to say and they were allowed to conduct protests but there was one more faction which did not agree to this and they went ahead and took the law in their own hands. They started attacking the police, the collectorate, damaged and burnt a lot of vehicles. Our property was also attacked. In the township lot of employee vehicles were burnt. So, there was complete lawlessness, including perhaps infiltration of number of nefarious elements, who probably had their own interests and it all took a violent turn, which we completely regret. Although we expected it to be peaceful given Section 144 and considering the efforts made by the police and the collectorate."
12:41 (IST)
Petition in Madras HC filed by R Fatima of Thoothukudi
The petition to halt construction work at the new smelter plant was filed by R Fatima of Thoothukudi. Following the interim order, she told Puthiya Thalaimurai, "Although this is an interim stay, there are possibilities of it becoming a permanent stay." In her petition, Fatima stated that Sterlite Industries obtained environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests for a second copper smelter plant in 2009. It was renewed in 2015 and 2016 by allegedly misrepresenting the project location. Sterlite claimed that it was within a notified industrial complex.
But according to the petitioner, SIPCOT Industrial Estate Phase II, where the proposed copper smelter plant was to be commissioned, itself was yet to obtain environmental clearance from the authorities. Fathima had alleged that the environmental clearance was given to the second copper plant without any public hearing, one of the requirements for the grant of clearance.
12:36 (IST)
Madras HC ordered to conduct a people’s referendum on the expansion of Sterlite Industries
The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has ordered a stay on the expansion works of Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi. The court’s order has been passed based on a petition filed by Professor Fathima against the expansion works. The petitioner claimed that the plant’s expansion works are carried out at a place different from the permitted one.
The bench, consisting of judges Sundar and Anitha Sumanth, also ordered to conduct a people’s referendum on the expansion. The court also directed the Centre to consider the petition by Vedanta Resources for environmental clearance and take a decision in four months.
Input by Marisami/101Reporters
12:17 (IST)
Thoothukudi incident wasn't just a tragedy, it was also unavoidable: Environment Support Group
Environment Support Group India released a citizen's statement according to which "not only was this tragedy totally avoidable, it appears that the Police have even given hot pursuit and shot at women and others in fishing hamlets like Theresepuram."
"The Government of Tamil Nadu, Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Thoothukudi District Administration are squarely responsible for allowing the situation to get to this unfortunate state by allowing Vedanta Sterlite to violate environmental and land use planning laws with impunity for over two decades, the statement read. It called for, at the very least, the resignation of senior minister who failed to "read the signs and take preventive measures".
12:08 (IST)
Vedanta shares plummet, at its lowest since 5 July, 2017
Vedanta shares are at a 10-month low. It was down as much as 5.50 percent in morning session. The fall comes a day after at least 11 people were killed as residents of Tuticorin protested Sterlite Copper's industrial unit in Tuticorin. Sterlite is controlled by Vedanta, a majority-owned subsidiary of London-listed Vedanta Resources.
11:56 (IST)
Thoothukudi reels from Tuesday's shock: Bus services suspended, normal life hit
For the second day, all buses from Thoothukudi heading towards cities like Thiruchendur, Tirunelveli, and Madurai have been suspended. Both new and old bus stands in the city remained empty.
As a sign of protest against yesterday’s police firing, businesses are shut across Thoothukudi today.
Input by Marisami/101Reporters
11:51 (IST)
Lawyers submit oral appeal in Madras HC to order investigation in Sterlite protests
Lawyers at the Madras High Court have made an oral appeal to the court to proactively order an investigation into the police firing on Tuesday which claimed 11 lives and injured more than 60. The four lawyers which include, advocates Rajini and Kannan, made the appeal to the bench comprising JusticeKrishnakumar and Justice Suresh Kumar.
They also insisted that those injured should be given the best of medical care. The bench asked the lawyers to submit a formal petition in this regard.
Input by Marisami/101Reporters
11:45 (IST)
Madurai bench of Madras High Court stays construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi
11:42 (IST)
Watch: Policemen take aim during Tuesday protests in Thoothukudi
The video shows policemen in plain clothes taking aim from top of a police van and firing at protesters.
Video procured by Naveen Nair
11:39 (IST)
Watch: Video shows protesters scamper for cover as police resort to lathicharge at anti-Vedanta protesters
Video procured by Naveen Nair
11:29 (IST)
Was the police firing pre-planned?
Tuesday's incident has triggered speculations that the police firing during the protests against Sterlite Industries was planned in advanced. “It is pre-planned, cold blooded murder,” The Wire quoted Thamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan as saying. The report quoted sources and said that the police had intended to kill the organisers of the protest.
11:19 (IST)
MHA seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt over Thoothukudi police firing
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government over the Thoothukudi police firing during protests against Sterlite industries on Tuesday, reports ANI.
11:09 (IST)
MDMK chief Vaiko meets the injured at Tuticorin general hospital
Image procured by A Joseph/NewsCart
10:28 (IST)
Section 44 imposed in Thoothukudi and adjoining areas till Friday
District Collector N Venkatesh has ordered the extension of Section 144 in various parts of Thoothukudi, including Arumugamangalam, Vadanatham, Ottapidaram, and Alappuzha till 25 May. A gathering of over five persons in these areas will be a violation of law.
10:23 (IST)
Fishermen protest against Thoothukudi firing
Strongly denouncing police firing which killed at least nine people in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, over 3,000 fishermen from 10 villages have not gone out in the sea saying that the policemen who opened fire should be shot dead.
Meanwhile, relatives of the victims have refused to accept their bodies and demanded that the Tamil Nadu government close down Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant. State transport buses are off roads in all parts of the district.
10:20 (IST)
WATCH: Public heckles crowd, says 'beat them, chase them and beat. Throw stone. This is how they should be treated...'
As anti-Vedanta protesters and police clashed in Thoothukudi, the public was heard heckling the crowd saying, "beat them, chase them and beat. Throw stone. This is how they should be treated...."
Video by A Joseph/NewsCart
10:14 (IST)
Watch: Tamil Nadu police and anti-Vedanta protesters clash in Thoothukudi
Video by A Joseph/NewsCart
09:57 (IST)
Plant is currently 'non-operational', says Vedanta Limited, expresses regret over Tuesday's incident
In a statement, Vedanta Limited said: “It is with great sorrow and regret that we witnessed today’s incidents around the protest at Tuticorin. The company has appealed to the government and authorities to ensure the safety of our employees, facilities and the surrounding community. The Sterlite Copper plant is currently non-operational as we await approval for the Consent to Operate.”
09:56 (IST)
MK Stalin won't attend HDK's swearing in
"I am not going to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. I cancelled it due to the incident which took place in Tuticorin," says DMK working president MK Stalin.
09:44 (IST)
Kamal Haasan cancels trip to Bengaluru to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, heads to Thoothukudi
News18 reports that actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan cancelled his visit to Bengaluru, where he was supposed to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. Instead, the actor-turned-politician is headed to Thoothukudi.
09:27 (IST)
Security heightened; Section 144 imposed in Thoothukudi
Security tightened in Thoothukudi after eleven people were killed in police firing during protests against Sterlite industries. Section 144 which prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area has been imposed in the city.
09:26 (IST)
Decision on ongoing construction of a new copper smelter in Thoothukudi today
Madras High Court's Madurai bench to today deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi
09:06 (IST)
Why was there not adequate police presence to maintain law and order, asks DMK working president MK Stalin
08:56 (IST)
Nearly 5,000 agitators had gathered on Tuesday, says police
Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town, about 600 kilometres from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. Police said nearly 5,000 protesters gathered near a local church and insisted on taking a out a rally to the district collectorate after they were denied permission to march to the copper smelter plant.
Initial pushing and shoving soon led to violent clashes, after agitated locals began hurling stones at police and overturned a vehicle. Security personnel used batons and burst teargas shells to break up the protest.
Many were injured in stone-pelting by the agitators, who also set some vehicles on fire. Windscreens of some government cars were smashed and bank premises were attacked by the rampaging mobs.
08:54 (IST)
Killings are a reflection of the 'government's apathy towards people', says Congress
"The brutal killing of 9 people during the Sterlite Protest in Tamil Nadu is a reflection of the government's apathy towards people and their concerns. The protests have been going on for over 100 days now. Why didn't the Govt open channels for a dialogue?" the party said on Twitter.
08:51 (IST)
Movie actor Siddharth offers condolences for the 'murdered innocents and their families'
"Each and every bullet in the chests of dead protestors will come back to haunt this sham of a government in Tamil Nadu," he said.
08:47 (IST)
Security tightened in Tuticorin; Section 144 imposed in the city
08:44 (IST)
Visuals from Tuticorin show police using assault rifles to disperse protesters on Tuesday
08:41 (IST)
Protests in Tuticorin have been underway for over three months
The protests were going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire. Palaniswami said in a statement in Chennai that the protesters took out a procession towards the collectorate in defiance of the prohibitory orders clamped in the specific area in Tuticorin.
08:39 (IST)
The violence in Tamil Nadu is a 'brutal example of state sponsored terrorism', says Congress president Rahul Gandhi
08:27 (IST)
Govt doesn't respect sentiments of the people: Rajinikanth
"It is sad to condemn the deaths of civilians today as a result of this government's neglect that does not respect the sentiments of the people. The Tamil Nadu government is responsible for the ongoing violence and public mortalities," tweeted Rajinikanth.
08:25 (IST)
TN govt was negligent, says Kamal Haasan's MNM
Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam blamed the government for its "negligence" in the Tuticorin violence. It has asked people to maintain peace. "The peaceful protest by the people of Tuticorin against Sterlite, demanding justice was ignored by the Governments. Negligence of the Governments is the reason for all the unfortunate events," a statement issued by the party said.
08:22 (IST)
CM Palaniswami's statement on Tuticorin police firing
08:21 (IST)
CM Palaniswami announces judicial inquiry into Tuticorin violence
Palaniswami said he has ordered constitution of a one-man commission under a retired high court judge to go into the incident. The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of those killed, Rs 3 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for people who suffered minor injuries. He also assured government jobs for one family member of each of those who lost their lives in accordance with their qualifications. The chief minister instructed the Tuticorin district administration to ensure those wounded got good medical treatment.
08:20 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee tweets about 'shocking news'
"I just landed in Bengaluru to the shocking news about incident near the Sterlite Tuticorin plant. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Tamil Nadu at this hour of grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hope the injured recover soon"
08:08 (IST)
Videos show cops taking aim and shooting at protesters
As people marched ahead, breaching the barricades and entered the Collectorate, the police retaliated and fired at the crowds.
The News Minute reports: 'Though the Tamil Nadu government maintains that the police action was unavoidable, visuals being telecast by Tamil TV channels Puthiya Thalamurai and News18 Tamil Nadu show policemen in plain clothes taking aim from top of a police van and firing at protesters. In a sequence of events caught on video, a policeman in a yellow T shirt is standing on top of the van and firing a rifle. Later, another policeman in a black T shirt climbs to the top of the van, lies down and takes aim to shoot. The protesters don’t seem to be in the near vicinity of the police. Other reports say that police took aim from vantage points on roofs of buildings too.'
08:05 (IST)
Nine dead after police open fires on anti-Vedanta protesters
Nine people were killed in police firing after protests for the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, with the police action drawing opposition criticism.