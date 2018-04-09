Statewide shutdown in Kerala following Dalit, traders' protests over dilution of the SC/ST Act

Thiruvananthapuram: Normal life across Kerala was paralysed on Monday following a shutdown in the state called by 30 Dalit organisations to protest against the dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A similar shutdown took place in the state on 2 April as a part of the nationwide 24-hour protest called by trade unions. The state-owned Road Transport Corporation, private bus operators and traders' body had earlier announced that they would function normally. But in many places, the protesters blocked roads to prevent vehicles from plying.

In Kochi, the leader of Monday's protest Geetanandan and his supporters were taken into custody for attempting to block traffic. "The report that we have got from across the State is that by and large, the protest appears to have become a success. There is no reason for taking us into custody," Geetanandan told the media.

The council has been at the forefront of the movement for Dalit rights in the state. Condemning his preventive arrest, Geethanandan said it was a "prejudiced action" on the part of the police to silence the Dalits. They also condemned the police action against the Dalit agitators during the 'Bharat Bandh' observed in various northern states on 2 April.

Meanwhile, the stir evoked partial response across the state. Shops, especially in Kannur district, were asked to shut down. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operated normal services. Incidents of stone-pelting on KSRTC buses were reported in some parts of the state including Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.

Teachers who were to reach the Class X examinations paper valuation camp in the district were held up after traffic was halted. "Don't think we can reach the camp on time. We decided to come after the state government had assured us that traffic would not be stopped and the police had taken all steps to prevent it. But now we are stranded," said a group of female teachers. University examinations for the day were rescheduled.

While, in the state capital, a group of Dalit activists took out a march to the Secretariat and staged a 'dharna'. The opposition, Congress-led UDF, has also extended support to the hartal.

On 3 April, the Supreme Court declined to stay its ruling, which activists say has diluted the law aimed at preventing atrocities on Dalits and tribes, as it asserted that it wanted to protect innocent people from being punished.