New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to block the implementation of parliamentary panel recommendations on ‘Hindi imposition’ in all technical and non-technical higher educational institutions across the country.

“I request that the efforts to impose Hindi in various ways as recommended in the report may not be taken forward and glorious flame of unity of India be held high forever,” said Stalin.

He said the approach of Union government should be to include all languages, including Tamil, in the eighth schedule, keeping in view scientific development and technological facilities.

“The government should promote all languages and keep open avenues of progress in terms of education and employment equal to speakers of all languages,” he added.

Highlighting that number of people speaking languages other than Hindi was numerically more, the Chief Minister said, “I am sure you’d appreciate that every language has its own specialty with its uniqueness and linguistic culture.”

Number of people speaking languages other than Hindi is numerically more than Hindi-speaking people in the Indian Union. I’m sure you’d appreciate that every language has its own speciality with its uniqueness and linguistic culture: TN CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi (File pics) pic.twitter.com/7cOmYWK1Fk — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

The parliamentary committee, headed by Union home minister Amit Shah, has recommended the usage of Hindi as a medium of instruction in technical and non-technical institutions, including IITs in Hindi-speaking states and respective local languages in other parts of India.

The panel presented a report on the matter to President Droupadi Murmu last month. It also recommended that local languages be given preference over English in all states.

However, the move triggered angry reactions from various leaders, including Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, who described the report as an attempt by the Union government to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

With inputs from agencies

