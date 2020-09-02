Staff Selection Commission announces SSC JE, MTS tier II and CGL tier III result dates, check ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative dates for declaration of the results of various recruitment examinations on its official website - ssc.nic.in.
As per a notification by the Commission, results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) will be declared on 21 September.
The results for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) will be announced on 31 October and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-II) will be released on 4 October.
UPSC had already declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2019 (Tier II) results on 1 July on its official website.
Earlier, SSC Junior Engineer II result was scheduled to be announced on 4 April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.
Candidates who qualify the SSC MTS 2 exam will be called for the document verification round. The recruitment is being carried out to fill 7,099 vacancies for Multi Tasking Staff in various Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India, in different states and Union Territories.
Steps to check SSC JE, MTS, CGL Tier-III result, once released:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage, and a PDF document will open on your screen that will mention the names of the shortlisted candidates. Check for your name and score.
Step 3: Download the result and take a print out.
