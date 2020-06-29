SSLC Result 2020 Kerala Date: Board to release Class 10 scores tomorrow; check at keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be announced on June 30. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the SSLC result 2020 on its official website at http://keralapareekshabhavan.in/

Kerala Class 10 exams were originally scheduled between 10 and 24 March, but some papers had to be postponed in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The pending exams were held from 26 to 30 May. Last year, the Kerala SSLC results were declared on May 6, reported Hindustan Times.

More than 4 lakh students registered for Kerala SSLC exams 2020. According to a NDTV report, the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) results are likely to be announced in the first week of July. This year, more than eight lakh students registered for Kerala HSC exams.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Students will also be able to check Kerala SSLC result 2020 at these alternative websites: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

The remaining papers of SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School were held following the COVID-19 guidelines. Students took the exams wearing masks and following social distancing rules. More than 13 lakh students appeared for these exams.

For Kerala Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage in 2019 was 97.84. Bhavana N Sivadas topped the Kerala SSLC 2019 exam by scoring 99.8 percent.