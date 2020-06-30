SSLC Result 2020 Kerala Date and Time: Kerala Board to release results today on results.kite.kerala.gov.in; how to check via SMS or app

SSLC Result 2020 Kerala Date and Time: If the official website is down, students can also check their result via SMS by sending this message: KERALA10 to 56263.

SSLC Result 2020 Kerala Date and Time: The Kerala SSLC board is likely to declare the results of Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 30 June). Over four lakh students who appeared for Class 10 exams this year can check their result on Kerala board's official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

If the official website is down, students can also check their result via SMS by sending this message: KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> to 56263.

Steps to check results via 'Saphalam' App

Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the Kerala Education Department's official app 'Saphalam', which can be downloaded easily from Google Play store.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result.

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Students will also be able to check Kerala SSLC result 2020 at these alternative websites: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

The remaining papers of SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School were held following the COVID-19 guidelines. Students took the exams wearing masks and following social distancing rules. More than 13 lakh students appeared for these exams. For Kerala Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage in 2019 was 98.11. Bhavana N Sivadas topped the Kerala SSLC 2019 exam by scoring 99.8 percent.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.