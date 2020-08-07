SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka: Class 10 exam results likely today, say reports; check karresults.nic.in

Students can check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on the official website karresults.nic.in once the results are out

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result 2020 today ( Friday, 7 August, 2020), reports said. Students can check their score on the official website karresults.nic.in once the results are out.

Though the board has not confirmed the date or time of the result, a report in the NDTV said that the result will be announced today.

According to a report in Zee News, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar last month had said that KSEEB would announce the Class 10 results in the first week of August.

The examination was conducted by the Karnataka government despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S) who were demanding the postponement due to rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The SSLC exam was originally scheduled to be held between 27 March and 9 April but got postponed due to COVID-19. The exam was later conducted from 25 June to July. Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for it this year.

The examination was conducted following precautionary measures to deal with the pandemic.

Students were asked to wear face masks, and arrangements for sanitisers and thermal scanners were made by the state government.

Last year, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on 30 April. The overall pass percentage was 73.7 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 79.59 while for boys it was 68.46.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam Results 2020

Step 1: Type the name of the official website - karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Provide your roll number, date of birth and other details to login

Step 4: Press submit button

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen