SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka: KSEEB to declare Class 10 results on official website karresults.nic.in today; steps to check

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the 2019 SSLC Class 10 examination results today (30 April). Candidates can check their scores on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The SSLC Class 10 exams were conducted between 21 March and 4 April, in which over 8.41 lakh students had registered.

Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

The official website has the chance of crashing or becoming unresponsive due to heavy traffic. In that case, students can also check their scores via alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.

Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

Candidates dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for re-evaluation process soon. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.

