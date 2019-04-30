SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka: KSEEB to declare Class 10 board results shortly; steps to check scores on karresults.nic.in

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce the 2019 results of the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 30 April). Candidates who had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The SSLC Class 10 exam was conducted between 21 March and 4 April, in which over 8.41 lakh students had registered. The results were declared on 7 May in 2018.

Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent.

This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka), The Times of India reported.

In case there are any discrepancies in the marksheets, students should contact their school or the dedicated student helpline launched by KSEEB. Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.

