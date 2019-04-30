SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Declared LIVE Updates: Scores available on official websites; Class 10 students can check karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Sponsored by

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Declared: Scores available on official websites; Class 10 students can check karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

India FP Staff Apr 30, 2019 13:39:59 IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Over 1600 schools secure 100% results

    A total of 1626 schools affiliated with the Karnataka SSLC board have managed to secure pass percentage of a full 100. Last year 102 schools have secured 100% results

  • 13:38 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

    Subject-wise maximum scoring candidates

    First language 8620
    Second language 3404
    Third language 8138
    Maths 1626
    Science 226
    Social Science 3141

  • 13:34 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Original  mark sheets, pass certificate now available 

    The board has said that the original mark sheet and pass certificates supporting the Karnataka SSLC result will be issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board immediately after the results are out, NDTV reported. 

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    46 schools register 0% pass percentage
     
    No Class 10 student from 46 schools under the Kartanaka board passed the SSLC exams, giving them a pass percentage of 0%, according to The Indian Express.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Govt school students perform well

    Students from government schools in Karnataka fared well with 77.84 percent passing. Aided schools got 77.21 percent pass percentage and unaided, 82.72 percent.

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Results available on official websites

    The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results are available on the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Students performed better with an overall pass percentage of 73.7 percent, an increase from 71.93 percent last year.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Srujana D, N Parameshwar Naik top Class 10 SSLC exams
     
     
    Srujana D from St Philomena English High School, Bengaluru, and N Parameshwar Naik from Colaba Vithob Shanbhag, Uttara Kannada, topped the SSLC 10th exams with 100 percent  (625 marks). As many as 11 students secured 624 marks.
     

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    73.7% overall pass percentage

    This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 73.7 percent, with girls at 79.59 percent and boys at 68.46 percent. In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.

    Read more here

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulates students for their performance

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    1,626 schools record 100% pass percentage

    As many as 1,626 schools recorded a 100 pass percentage in the Class 10 SSLC exams.

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Top three districts

    The districts of Hassan, Ramanagar and Bangalore fared the best in the Karnataka SSLC exams.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Srujana D, N Parameshwar Naik toppers of Class 10 SSLC exams
     
     
    Srujana D from St Philomena English High School, Bangalore, and N Parameshwar Naik from Colaba Vithob Shanbhag, Uttara Kannada, topped the SSLC 10th exams with 100 percent  (625 marks). As many as 11 students secured 624 marks.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Girls consistently outperform boys

    In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Girls outshine boys in 10th exams

    Girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 79.59 percent, as compared to 68.46 percent of boys.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    2019 students perform better than last year

    In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 exams was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. The overall pass percentage this year is 73.7 percent.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    6,08,336 students clear Class 10 board exams

    Of the 8,41,666 students who registered for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students appeared for them. Of the total, 6,08,336 students passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 73.7 percent.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

    Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
    Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
    Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
    Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
    Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Countdown to SSLC results declared

     
    The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results have been declared. The Karanaka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the results at a press conference.

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Countdown to SSLC results

    KSEEB will begin its press conference at Malleshwaram High School shortly. General secretary Umashankar of the Primary and Secondary Education Department, Commissioner of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Regu and KSEEB board director V Sumangala will announce the fate of over 8.4 lakh students soon.

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Steps to apply for re-evaluation
     
    Candidates unhappy with their results can apply for re-evaluation. Those who fail in in a subject or two can apply for supplementary exams, which are held in June and the results are declared by July. In 2018, nearly 2.5 lakh students had appeared for supplementary examination. KSEEB will announce the dates for these exams after declaring the results.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Where to check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019
     

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    How to check 10th results via SMS
     
    Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    SSLC 10th results at 12.45 pm

     

    The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result will be announced at 12.45 pm, according to the latest update. The board will hold the press conference at noon, after which the results will be declared on the official websites.

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    How to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results for 2019:

    Step 1: Visit the official websites —  karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
    Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
    Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
    Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
    Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    SSLC 10th results at 12 pm

    The Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 is now expected at noon. KSEEB is schduled to hold a a press conference at 11.45 am. It is usually after this presser that the board declares the results online on the official websites.

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Results delayed?

    The Karnataka SSLC result 2019 is usually declared on the official websites after the board holds a press conference. According to NDTV, the press conference is scheduled for 12 pm, which means the results may have been delayed. However, other sources say KSEEB will declare the results at 10.30 am.

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    SMS service to check results

    Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Pass percentage rose 4% last year
     

    The Karnataka SSLC results were declared on 7 May last year. In 2018, 71.93 percent students cleared the exam, which was 4 percent higher than the performance of students in 2016.

  • 09:58 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Over 8.4 lakh students await results
     
    Over 8.41 lakh students from Karnataka had registered for the SSLC Class 10 exams. While the highest number of students registered from Bengaluru South (65,451 students), followed by Bengaluru North (49,336 students), the least number of students were registered from Coorg (7,240 students), followed by Sirsi (9,736) and Uttara Kannada (9,766 students).

  • 09:49 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Where to check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2019
     

  • 09:48 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    How to check SSLC 10th Result 2019

    Step 1: Visit the official website karresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC Results 2019

    Step 3: Fill your roll number and other details

    Step 4: Hit submit

    Step 5: Your results will appear on the page

    Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference.

  • 09:40 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Results to be declared shortly

     

    Over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC Class 10 exams. KSEEB held the exam from 21 March to 4 April.

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Results to be declared shortly

    KSEEB is exepcted to declare the Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results at 10 am today. Students can check karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

     

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    PUC results declared on 15 April

     

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the results of the Pre-University (PUC) Class 12 exams on 15 April. A total of 6.71 lakh students appeared in the PUC exam, of which 4.14 lakh passed.

  • 09:25 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Re-evaluation option for students

     

    Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for the re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.

  • 09:17 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

    Step 1: Visit the official websites —  karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
    Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
    Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
    Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
    Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Websites to check Karnataka Class 10 results
     

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

    Switch from manual to digital

    This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All Karnataka board schools updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka)

  • 09:06 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Results coming out a week earlier this time

    Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on 7 May. The overall pass percentage was 71.93 percent.

  • 09:00 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    SMS service to check results
     
    Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

  • 08:52 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

    Results expected at 10 am

    According to results.gov.in, the Karanaka board will declare the scores at 10 am.

  • 08:51 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
     
    Highest numbers of students registered from Bengaluru South
     
     
    The SSLC examination was held from 21 March to 4 April. Over 8.41 lakh students from Karnataka had registered. The highest number of students registered from Bengaluru South (65,451 students), followed by Bengaluru North (49,336 students).

  • 08:36 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     
    Alternative ways to check scores
     
     
    Students can also visit examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in to check their SSLC results.
     

  • 08:32 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

    Step 1: Visit the official websites —  karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
    Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
    Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
    Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
    Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

  • 08:32 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

     

    Official website to check scores

    Candidates who had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

  • 08:30 (IST)

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 Updates

    Results expected today

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is expected to declare the 2019 SSLC Class 10 exam results at 10 am today.

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Declared LATEST updates: The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results have been declared. Students can now check their scores on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Students secured a pass percentage of 73.7 percent. Srujana D from Bangalore and N Parameshwar Naik from Uttara Kannada topped with 100 percent. Eleven students secured 624 marks.

The Karanaka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the results at a press conference.

The result will be available on the website of the school education board — kseeb.kar.nic.in — and karresults.nic.in. The results will be announced next day in schools affiliated with the secondary school board.

Candidates who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam, which was conducted between 21 March and 4 April, can check their scores on the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students are advised to keep checking the official website to get latest updates on result announcements.

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Declared LIVE Updates: Scores available on official websites; Class 10 students can check karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Representational image. PTI

Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites —  karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka), The Times of India reported.

In case there are any discrepancies in the marksheets, students should contact their school or the dedicated student helpline launched by KSEEB.

Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.30

Last year, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent.

