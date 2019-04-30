SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Declared LIVE Updates: Scores available on official websites; Class 10 students can check karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Declared LATEST updates: The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results have been declared. Students can now check their scores on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Students secured a pass percentage of 73.7 percent. Srujana D from Bangalore and N Parameshwar Naik from Uttara Kannada topped with 100 percent. Eleven students secured 624 marks.
The Karanaka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the results at a press conference.
The result will be available on the website of the school education board — kseeb.kar.nic.in — and karresults.nic.in. The results will be announced next day in schools affiliated with the secondary school board.
Candidates who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam, which was conducted between 21 March and 4 April, can check their scores on the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students are advised to keep checking the official website to get latest updates on result announcements.
Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out
This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka), The Times of India reported.
In case there are any discrepancies in the marksheets, students should contact their school or the dedicated student helpline launched by KSEEB.
Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.30
Last year, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent.
Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 13:39:59 IST
Over 1600 schools secure 100% results
A total of 1626 schools affiliated with the Karnataka SSLC board have managed to secure pass percentage of a full 100. Last year 102 schools have secured 100% results
Subject-wise maximum scoring candidates
Original mark sheets, pass certificate now available
The board has said that the original mark sheet and pass certificates supporting the Karnataka SSLC result will be issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board immediately after the results are out, NDTV reported.
Govt school students perform well
Students from government schools in Karnataka fared well with 77.84 percent passing. Aided schools got 77.21 percent pass percentage and unaided, 82.72 percent.
Results available on official websites
The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results are available on the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Students performed better with an overall pass percentage of 73.7 percent, an increase from 71.93 percent last year.
73.7% overall pass percentage
This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 73.7 percent, with girls at 79.59 percent and boys at 68.46 percent. In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.
As many as 1,626 schools recorded a 100 pass percentage in the Class 10 SSLC exams.
The districts of Hassan, Ramanagar and Bangalore fared the best in the Karnataka SSLC exams.
In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.
Girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 79.59 percent, as compared to 68.46 percent of boys.
2019 students perform better than last year
In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 exams was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. The overall pass percentage this year is 73.7 percent.
Of the 8,41,666 students who registered for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students appeared for them. Of the total, 6,08,336 students passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 73.7 percent.
Countdown to SSLC results declared
Countdown to SSLC results
KSEEB will begin its press conference at Malleshwaram High School shortly. General secretary Umashankar of the Primary and Secondary Education Department, Commissioner of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Regu and KSEEB board director V Sumangala will announce the fate of over 8.4 lakh students soon.
SSLC 10th results at 12.45 pm
The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result will be announced at 12.45 pm, according to the latest update. The board will hold the press conference at noon, after which the results will be declared on the official websites.
SSLC 10th results at 12 pm
The Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 is now expected at noon. KSEEB is schduled to hold a a press conference at 11.45 am. It is usually after this presser that the board declares the results online on the official websites.
Results delayed?
The Karnataka SSLC result 2019 is usually declared on the official websites after the board holds a press conference. According to NDTV, the press conference is scheduled for 12 pm, which means the results may have been delayed. However, other sources say KSEEB will declare the results at 10.30 am.
SMS service to check results
Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.
The Karnataka SSLC results were declared on 7 May last year. In 2018, 71.93 percent students cleared the exam, which was 4 percent higher than the performance of students in 2016.
How to check SSLC 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC Results 2019
Step 3: Fill your roll number and other details
Step 4: Hit submit
Step 5: Your results will appear on the page
Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference.
Results to be declared shortly
Over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC Class 10 exams. KSEEB held the exam from 21 March to 4 April.
Results to be declared shortly
KSEEB is exepcted to declare the Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results at 10 am today. Students can check karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
PUC results declared on 15 April
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the results of the Pre-University (PUC) Class 12 exams on 15 April. A total of 6.71 lakh students appeared in the PUC exam, of which 4.14 lakh passed.
Re-evaluation option for students
Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for the re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.
Switch from manual to digital
This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All Karnataka board schools updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka)
Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on 7 May. The overall pass percentage was 71.93 percent.
Official website to check scores
Candidates who had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Results expected today
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is expected to declare the 2019 SSLC Class 10 exam results at 10 am today.
Over 1600 schools secure 100% results
A total of 1626 schools affiliated with the Karnataka SSLC board have managed to secure pass percentage of a full 100. Last year 102 schools have secured 100% results
Subject-wise maximum scoring candidates
Original mark sheets, pass certificate now available
The board has said that the original mark sheet and pass certificates supporting the Karnataka SSLC result will be issued by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board immediately after the results are out, NDTV reported.
Govt school students perform well
Students from government schools in Karnataka fared well with 77.84 percent passing. Aided schools got 77.21 percent pass percentage and unaided, 82.72 percent.
Results available on official websites
The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results are available on the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Students performed better with an overall pass percentage of 73.7 percent, an increase from 71.93 percent last year.
73.7% overall pass percentage
This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 73.7 percent, with girls at 79.59 percent and boys at 68.46 percent. In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulates students for their performance
As many as 1,626 schools recorded a 100 pass percentage in the Class 10 SSLC exams.
The districts of Hassan, Ramanagar and Bangalore fared the best in the Karnataka SSLC exams.
In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.
Girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 79.59 percent, as compared to 68.46 percent of boys.
2019 students perform better than last year
In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 exams was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. The overall pass percentage this year is 73.7 percent.
Of the 8,41,666 students who registered for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students appeared for them. Of the total, 6,08,336 students passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 73.7 percent.
Countdown to SSLC results declared
Countdown to SSLC results
KSEEB will begin its press conference at Malleshwaram High School shortly. General secretary Umashankar of the Primary and Secondary Education Department, Commissioner of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Regu and KSEEB board director V Sumangala will announce the fate of over 8.4 lakh students soon.
SSLC 10th results at 12.45 pm
The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result will be announced at 12.45 pm, according to the latest update. The board will hold the press conference at noon, after which the results will be declared on the official websites.
SSLC 10th results at 12 pm
The Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 is now expected at noon. KSEEB is schduled to hold a a press conference at 11.45 am. It is usually after this presser that the board declares the results online on the official websites.
Results delayed?
The Karnataka SSLC result 2019 is usually declared on the official websites after the board holds a press conference. According to NDTV, the press conference is scheduled for 12 pm, which means the results may have been delayed. However, other sources say KSEEB will declare the results at 10.30 am.
SMS service to check results
Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.
The Karnataka SSLC results were declared on 7 May last year. In 2018, 71.93 percent students cleared the exam, which was 4 percent higher than the performance of students in 2016.
How to check SSLC 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC Results 2019
Step 3: Fill your roll number and other details
Step 4: Hit submit
Step 5: Your results will appear on the page
Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference.
Results to be declared shortly
Over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC Class 10 exams. KSEEB held the exam from 21 March to 4 April.
Results to be declared shortly
KSEEB is exepcted to declare the Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results at 10 am today. Students can check karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
PUC results declared on 15 April
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the results of the Pre-University (PUC) Class 12 exams on 15 April. A total of 6.71 lakh students appeared in the PUC exam, of which 4.14 lakh passed.
Re-evaluation option for students
Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for the re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.
Switch from manual to digital
This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All Karnataka board schools updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka)
Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on 7 May. The overall pass percentage was 71.93 percent.
Results expected at 10 am
According to results.gov.in, the Karanaka board will declare the scores at 10 am.
Official website to check scores
Candidates who had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores on karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Results expected today
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is expected to declare the 2019 SSLC Class 10 exam results at 10 am today.