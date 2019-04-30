SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Date: KSEEB expected to declare Class 10 results today; check scores on karresults.nic.in

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the results of the 2019 Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams today (20 April), though earlier, Director V Sumangala confirmed that the board may announce the results in the first week of May.

According to News18 Kannada, Sumangala said that a final date will be announced by 2 or 3 May.

The result will be available on the website of the school education board — www.kseeb.kar.nic.in — and www.karresults.nic.in. The results will be announced next day in schools affiliated with the secondary school board.

Candidates who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam, which was conducted between 21 March and 4 April, can check their scores on the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students are advised to keep checking the official website to get latest updates on result announcements.

Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka), The Times of India reported.

In case there are any discrepancies in the marksheets, students should contact their school or the dedicated student helpline launched by KSEEB.

Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.30

Last year, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

