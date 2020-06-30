SSLC Class 10 Results 2020: Alternative ways to check if Kerala board's official website becomes unresponsive

SSLC Class 10 Results 2020 | It is possible that students flocking to the Kerala board's website to check their scores may cause it to become slow or even unresponsive.

SSLC Class 10 Results 2020 | The Kerala SSLC board is expected to declare the results of Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 30 June) at 2 pm, according to media reports.

Over four lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 exams this year can get their marks by visiting Kerala board's official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

However, it is possible that eager students flocking to the website to check their scores may cause it to become slow or even unresponsive.

But there's no cause for concern. Students can check the Kerala SSLC results at the following alternative websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com,sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

How to check results on examresults.net

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Kerala

Step 3: Look for the link that says ‘Kerala SSLC Class 10th’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

How to check results on indiaresults.com

Step 1: Visit the indiaresults.com website

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case, Kerala

Step 3: Look for the link that says ‘SSLC exam results 2020’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials as per your admit card and click on ‘Go’ to log-in

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Students also have two other options. They can obtain their result via SMS by texting KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> to 56263.

They can also check the result through the Kerala Education Department's official app 'Saphalam', which can be downloaded easily from Google Play store.

Kerala Class 10 exams were originally scheduled between 10 and 24 March, but some papers had to be postponed in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The pending exams were held from 26 to 30 May. Last year, the Kerala SSLC results were declared on May 6, reported Hindustan Times.

The remaining papers of SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School were keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines. Students took the exams wearing masks and following social distancing rules. For Kerala Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage in 2019 was 98.11. Bhavana N Sivadas topped the Kerala SSLC 2019 exam by scoring 99.8 percent

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.