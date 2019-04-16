SSC Stenographer result of Group C and D posts announced; check your score on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Stenographer Group C and D posts on 15 April 2019. The board announced the result on its official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check and download the result which will be available online in the PDF format.

SSC Stenographer Group C and D examinations were held from 5 February to 8 February 2019.

Steps to download SSC Steno Group C and D 2018-19 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘SSC Steno Group C and D 2018-19 Result’

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to a report in Navbharat Times, as many as 4,36,910 candidates registered for the examination out of which 1,85,356 candidates appeared in the SSC Stenographer Examination 2019.

The Commission conducts Stenographer recruitment examination to select candidates for the posts of Grade C and Grade D officers in government ministries or departments of the country.

