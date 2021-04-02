SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2018 revised final result announced; check details at ssc.nic.in

The final result was announced in November 2020. At the same time, the result of the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 was also released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised final result of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2018. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1: Log in to ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Check the ‘Latest News’ section

Step 3: The first notification is of the SSC Stenographer result

Step 4: Click on the PDF and check the result

Step 5: If required, take a print out for future reference.

The final result was announced in November 2020. At the same time, the result of the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 was also released.

The exam was conducted on 18 March, 2020. In total, 1,158 and 2,786 candidates were selected for document verification in the Grade ‘C’ and Grade ‘D’ categories, respectively. Finally, 473 candidates were selected for Grade ‘C’ while 991 were shortlisted for Grade ‘D’ provisionally.

However, objections were raised by candidates regarding discrepancies in the final result. The commission took corrective action in this regard and re-examined all the scripts of the qualified candidates. After this, the result was revised and 19 new candidates have been selected now.

The list of the selected 19 candidates can also be checked here