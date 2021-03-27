SSC Steno 2019 exam final answer key released; check details at ssc.nic.in

The exam was conducted last year from 22 to 24 December while the result was announced on 19 March

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' examination 2019 along with the question paper on Friday, 26 March.

Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the answer key from 26 March to 25 April by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted last year from 22 to 24 December while the result was announced on 19 March.

Follow these steps to check the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers' link

Step 3: Download SSC Steno Final Answer Key PDF Notice

Step 4: Open it. Click on the link ‘Click here - For Final Answer Keys of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019’

Step 5: A new page will open, log in using credentials

Step 6: The final answer key with the question paper will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

Click here for the direct link.

Reportedly, 9,007 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Steno Skill Test to be conducted by SSC. The Regional Offices are expected to declare the test date on the website soon.

The notification for SSC Stenographer recruitment was published in September 2019 while the applications were invited from 20 September to 18 October, 2019.