SSC Steno 2019 exam final answer key released; check details at ssc.nic.in
The exam was conducted last year from 22 to 24 December while the result was announced on 19 March
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' examination 2019 along with the question paper on Friday, 26 March.
Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the answer key from 26 March to 25 April by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted last year from 22 to 24 December while the result was announced on 19 March.
Follow these steps to check the answer key:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers' link
Step 3: Download SSC Steno Final Answer Key PDF Notice
Step 4: Open it. Click on the link ‘Click here - For Final Answer Keys of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019’
Step 5: A new page will open, log in using credentials
Step 6: The final answer key with the question paper will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference
Click here for the direct link.
Reportedly, 9,007 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Steno Skill Test to be conducted by SSC. The Regional Offices are expected to declare the test date on the website soon.
The notification for SSC Stenographer recruitment was published in September 2019 while the applications were invited from 20 September to 18 October, 2019.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Junior Engineer exam 2019 Paper II: Staff Selection Commission MPR and WR release admit cards; steps to download
SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) and Western Region (WR) will conduct the examination on 21 March (Sunday)
SSC JE Recruitment 2020: Admit card released for Central region candidates; here's how to download
SSC JE 2020 candidates, who have completed the registration process, need to download the hall tickets in order to be allowed to appear in the tests going to be held from 22 to 24 March
BSSC Stenographer Skill Test 2019 result declared; here’s how you can check it on bssc.bih.nic.in
Those who will be selected through this recruitment drive will be given a monthly salary ranging from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. Additional grade pay of Rs 2,400 will also be given to the selected candidates