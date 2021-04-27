SSC SI in Delhi Police, ASI in CISF exam 2018: Final marks released on ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of candidates who appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. The detailed scorecards have been released on the official website - ssc.nic.in - and applicants can visit the site to check and download their score. This facility is available till 15 May.
Following steps can be followed by candidates to check the result:
Step 1: Click on the direct link ssc.nic.in/Portal/GetMarksStatus
Step 2: Enter registration number, roll number, date of birth, and email-id/mobile number to log in (as directed)
Step 3: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference.
While declaring the final results, the commission in an official notice had informed that a total of 161 female candidates and 1,272 male candidates have qualified for appointment.
This recruitment drive was conducted to select eligible candidates for the posts of:
- Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police
- Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF)
- Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
- Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)
- Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
The Paper-I was held from 12 to 16 March, 2019, and the result was announced on 25 May, 2019. While the Paper-II exam was conducted on 27 September, 2019. It was for those candidates who were declared qualified in PET/PST by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs). The Paper-II result was released on 3 February last year. It was for shortlisting of aspirants for the medical examination.
