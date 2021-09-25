SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Apply for 3,261 vacancies at ssc.nic.in

Applicants should note that the registration process began on 24 September and the application window will close on 25 October

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the Selection Posts Phase 9 recruitment 2021 notification. Aspirants can now apply for the recruitment drive by visiting the official website, https://ssc.nic.in/.

Applicants should note that the registration process began on 24 September and the application window will close on 25 October. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3,261 posts will be filled in the commission. Also, candidates should register only once for one category of post.

Check the official notification here.

Check the important dates to remember below:

- Opening date: 24 September

- Closing date of application window: 25 October

- Last date to make online fee payment: 28 October

- Last date for generation of offline challan: 28 October

- Last date for payment through Challan: 1 November

- Computer-based Examination will be held anytime in January/ February 2022

Application fees: Candidates applying for various Selection Posts need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Meanwhile, the fee can be paid online through Net Banking and BHIM UPI or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. However, women candidates and applicants belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

Eligibility criteria: Applicants must have passed classes 10, 12, or graduation examinations. For more details and information, applicants can check the official notification.

Selection procedure: For the posts with minimum educational qualification of matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation, there will be three separate Computer Based Examinations that will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions.