SSC Selection Post Phase VIII admit card 2020 released by Staff Selection Commission on regional websites
The SSC Selection Post Phase VIII examination will be held between 6 and 10 November. The examination for candidates in Bihar will be conducted on 14 November
The SSC Selection Post Phase VIII exam 2020 admit card has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its regional websites. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the respective regional websites.
SSC has currently released admit cards for Western region, North western region, central region and Madhya Pradesh region. The hall ticket for other regions will soon be available for download.
The SSC Selection Post Phase VIII examination will be held between 6 and 10 November. The examination for candidates in Bihar will be conducted on 14 November, due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly election 2020.
Reports said that the the examination is being conducted to recruit 1,355 vacancies of matriculation, intermediate and graduate as well as above level positions.
Steps to download SSC Selection Post Phase VIII exam admit card 2020
Step 1: Log on to Staff Selection Commission's official website - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the top of the homepage, tap on the "Admit Cards" link.
Step 3: Select the link to the regional website.
Step 4: Tap on the SSC selection post Phase VIII admit card download link
Step 5: Enter the required credentials to login and press the submit button.
Step 6: The e-admit card will appear on your screen.
Step 7: Check every detail mentioned on the admit card and then download and take a print.
Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre on the date of the test. If they fail to do so, they will not be permitted to write the exam.
Along with the hall tickets, candidates will be required to carry an original identity proof that mentions their date of birth and has their photograph. The ID will be required for verification.
Also, examinees will have to abide by the health guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
