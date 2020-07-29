SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date: MSBSHSE likely to declare Class 10 results today at 1 pm; check mahresult.nic.in

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date | Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education is likely to release the Class 10th Result 2020 today (29 July) at 11 pm at a press conference

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date | Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education is likely to release the Class 10th Result 2020 today (29 July) at 11 am at a press conference, media reports said. MSBSHSE will declare the result online at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm.

The result this year got delayed by two months due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the SSC result was expected to be released by mid-June but the paper evaluation process came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed the declaration of 2020 SSC board result.

The Indian Express quoted a board official as saying that the education department had earlier planned to allow teachers to carry the answer sheets home for evaluation. However, they could not facilitate means to send the answer scripts to examiners, hence, the work got delayed.

Last year, Maharashtra Board SSC exam result was announced on 8 June. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 77.10 percent with 16,18,602 students appearing for the exam.

This year, over 17 lakh students have given the papers and eagerly await their results.

How to check Maharashtra Board Class 10 result

To check Maharashtra board SSC result 2020 or HSC result, students need to visit the official website at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The students should then select the respective class link and log in using the required credentials. The results will appear on the screen for them.

The students can also check results in the following widget, once they are released officially.

This article will also be updated with relevant and additional information once the board officials confirm specifics about the announcement of result.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​