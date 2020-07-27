SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date: MSBSHE likely to declare Class 10 scores this week, no official confirmation yet

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date | Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 Result 2020 will be released online in the last week of July.

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date | Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 Result 2020 most likely this week. However, there has been no official announcement yet.

According to reports, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad earlier this month said that the results would be released online in the last week of July.

The examination began on 3 March and was scheduled to continue till 23 March. Due to COVID-19, however, Maharashtra education minister had cancelled the Geography paper which was to be held on the last day.

NDTV quoted an MSBSHSE official as saying that the final date for releasing the result has not yet been decided.

The report said that more than 17 lakh students took the examination this year. The board said that marking in the cancelled paper will be done on the basis of students average marks obtained in the written examination of other subjects.

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the board’s official website – mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Students can also check their result via SMS. To do so, go to the message option on your phone and type MH and send it to 57766.

The report said that after the results are out, students will be able to collect their original mar skeet from their schools in a few days.

Steps to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the website - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and press submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen along with marks scored by you in each subject.

The MSBSHE has declared the Class 12 or HSC results on 16 July. This year, a total of 12,81,712 students have passed the exam. Girls have outperformed boys in the exams, with a total of 93.88 percent of girls clearing it as compared to 88.04 percent boys.