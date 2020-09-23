SSC releases revised exam calendar for 2020-21 on ssc.nic.in; CHSL tier 1 exam slated from 12 to 26 October

The commission has announced the dates for combined graduate level (CGL), combined higher secondary level (CHSL) and other recruitment exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on Tuesday released the revised tentative annual calendar for 2020-2021. The commission has announced the dates for combined graduate level (CGL), combined higher secondary level (CHSL), junior engineer and multi-tasking staff and other recruitment examinations. The revised tentative exam calendar for 2020-21 has been released on its website ssc.nic.in.

Apart from the exam dates for 2019 Tier-I for left-over candidates, dates for other pending exams of 2019 including Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts, Stenographer Grade 'C'& 'D' have also been released by the SSC on its website.

As per the revised calendar, SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam (for leftover candidates) will be held from 12 to 26 October, while CGL 2019 Tier 2 exam will be held from 2 to 5 November.

The junior engineer recruitment exam paper 1 will be held from 27 to 30 October. The SSC Selection Post/ Phase- VIII 2020 exam will be held from 6 to 10 November.

From 16 to 18 November, SSC will conduct the examination for Stenographer Grade C and D 2019, while the junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam 2020 will be held on 19 November.

As per the revised calendar, SSC will conduct the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF paper 1 exam 2020 from 23 to 26 November. It will conduct the CGL 2019 Tier 3 exam on 22 November and will also conduct constable executive exam 2020 from 27 November to 14 December, 2020.

SSC will conduct JE Paper -2 on 31 January, 2021, CHSL Tier 2, 2019 and JHT,JT, SHT paper 2 exam on 14 February, 2021.

SSC Junior Engineer 2020 paper 1 exam will be held from 22 to 25 March, 2021.

Furthermore, SSC CHSL 2020 advertisement will be released on November 6 and the tier-1 exam will be conducted from 12 to 27 April, 2021. SSC SI, CAPF 2020 Paper 2 exam will be held on 12 July, 2021. SSC MTS 2020 paper 1 exam will be held from 1 to 20 July, 2021 for which the advertisement will be released on 2 February, 2021. SSC GD Constable exam 2020 advertisement will release on 25 March, 2021 and the exam will be held from 2 to 25 August, 2021.

The schedule is subject to prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, SSC had notified that the computer-based recruitment tests for Delhi Police constable executive (male and female) will be conducted between 27 November to 14 December. SSC is conducting recruitment drive to fill 5,846 vacancies out of which 3,433 vacancies for Contable (Executive) Male, 1,944 for female among others.