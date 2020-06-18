SSC releases notification for 1,564 vacancies of sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs; apply before 16 July at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for 1,564 vacancies of sub-inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). In Delhi Police, there are 91 vacancies for male and 78 for female candidates. On the other hand, there are 1,395 vacancies in CAPFs.

The online application process started on Wednesday and will continue till 16 July. The last date for making online fee payment is 18 July, while the deadline for payment through challan is 22 July.

According to Times of India, the first computer-based examination will be conducted from 29 September to 5 October, while the second CBT will be held on 1 March.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates applying for SI should be between 20 and 25 years. Those born not before 2 January 1996 and not later than 1 January 2001 are eligible to apply.

Education: Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Application fee

Those belonging to general and other backward class categories will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, ex-servicemen and women are exempted from paying fee.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the pay scale for Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police Level 6 is Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 per month. For Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs the pay scale of is Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 per month.

How to apply

Go to the official website of SSC. First register by providing required details. Following which, a user ID will be generated for log in. Then, log in by entering user ID and password. Upload photo and signature in prescribed format. Before clicking on the submit button, candidates should check all the information provided in the application carefully. Pay application fees and download the filled form.