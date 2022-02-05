SSC releases important notice on tentative results declaration dates; check details here

It is to be noted that all results will be released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a status report on tentative result declaration dates for various exams. Applicants can check report on the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in .

Here’s how to check the SSC status report:

Step-1. Visit the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in

Step-2. On the homepage, find the link which reads ‘Status Report of Results as on 4 February and click on it

Step-3. The SSC’s status report will appear on the screen

Step-4. Check the status report and download a copy for future need

As per the status report, the results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 (Paper-I), Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination 2020 (Paper-II) and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2019 (Skill Test) will be released on 28 February.

The Commission will release the result of Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2019 (Skill Test) on 10 March this year.

The Commission will release these results in the month of April 2022:

The Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021 (CBE) result will be released on 15 April

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2020 (Tier-II) result will be tentatively announced on 30 April.

It is to be noted that all results will be released on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Check SSC’s status report here.

Earlier, the Commission had released the final result of Sub Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF Examination, 2019 on 31 January, 2022. through the examination, the SSC had shortlisted over 4,000 candidates. These applicants will now appear in the Document Verification Round.

The final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019 was also released on 27 January this year.

For further details, applicants are requested to visit the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in .

