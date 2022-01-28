SSC releases final result of Junior Engineer Exam 2019, check scores at ssc.nic.in

The Commission mentioned in its official notice that detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be uploaded on 1 February on the official website

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the final results for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019. Candidates who appeared in the document verification process may check their final result on the official website of the Commission - https://ssc.nic.in/

According to the official notice released by the Commission on the website, the result for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam 2019 (Paper II) was declared by the Commission on 23 November last year.

The Commission had then fixed a cut-off in Paper-II and 2532 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 358 applicants were qualified in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering for appearing in the document verification process.

Upon document verification, the Commission has now released the final list of candidates selected for appointment.

Under the recruitment drive carried out by SSC for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts), a total of 1152 vacancies have been filled.

1008 applicants have been selected for the post of Civil Engineering and 144 candidates have been appointed to the Electrical/Mechanical Engineering post. Selection in different departments has also been done by keeping in view the vacancy position and category-wise details of candidates along with the ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ given by the applicant during the time of document verification.

Those applicants who went through the document verification process may check the final result through the direct link given here.

For category-wise break up, explanation of post code, number of vacancies filled and total marks of selected candidates, refer to the official notice given here.

The Commission also mentioned in its official notice that detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be uploaded on 1 February on the official website. The facility for checking marks will be available till 21 February and candidates can check their individual marks by logging into their portal using their registration number and registered password. After logging in, applicants may click on the result/marks tab on their individual dashboard and view the detailed marks.

