SSC releases Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper-II 2020 final answer key; here’s how to download

The final answer key of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-II), 2020 has been put out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website. Applicants can check and download the answer key from the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in .

Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper-II 2020 final answer key: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in

Click on the SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF answer key 2020 link available on the homepage

Enter login details and click on submit button

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF answer key 2020 will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future need

Here’s the direct link.

The paper-II of the SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Examination 2020 was conducted on 8 November, 2021 for more than 5,000 eligible applicants. The provisional answer keys were released on the official website on 18 November. The result of the paper-II was declared on 6 January this year.

The marks of the non-qualified and qualified candidates were released on SSC’s official website on 14 January.

The Commission has shortlisted a total of 4,750 applicants, 433 females and 4,321 males, for the medical exam. Those who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 have been considered for short-listing. The names and roll numbers of the selected candidates are listed on the merit list.

The Commission had released the results of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) SI in the Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 on 28 September last year. A total of 5,572 candidates (5,094 males and 478 females) were selected for the Paper-II exam.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in .

