The Staff selection commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys and question papers of Phase-VIII 2020 Selection Post examinations. This includes Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate and above level exams. Those who wish to check the answer key can visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

The answer keys are for Computer Based Test (CBT) which was held on 12 April. Candidates can take a printout of the question paper and answer keys till 26 May, up to 5 pm.

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download the answer keys:

1. Visit ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘Phase VIII exam answer keys’ link on the homepage

3. Now, click the link mentioned in the PDF. A new page will open

4. Login using Roll number (as per admission certificate) and password

6. Question paper and answer key will be displayed on the screen

7. Download a copy and take a print out (if required)

Here’s the direct link.

SSC will soon release a link through which objections or other queries can be raised by the candidates.

In another notification, SSC has decided to publicly disclose vital information about all the successful candidates who undertake exams conducted by the commission.

Details like Name, Date of Birth, Total marks obtained, ranking in the merit list, etc., will be available on a public platform so that it proves to be a useful database to other employers.

However, it will be done only for the candidates who opt for disclosing the details publicly at the time of filling the application form.

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Public_disclosure_of_scores_23042021.pdf