SSC Phase-VII Selection Post 2019 DV admit card released at ssc.cr.org; steps to download

The document verification round for candidates who cleared the 2019 Phase 7 Selection Post exam will be conducted from 6 to 8 July

The 2019 Phase VII Selection Post document verification (DV) admit card has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Applicants, who will be appearing for the document verification round, can check and download their hall ticket by visiting the official website ssc-cr.org.

The DV round for candidates who cleared the 2019 Phase 7 Selection Post exam will be conducted from 6 to 8 July.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check and download their admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the website, ssc-cr.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR ADVERTISEMENT NO. PHASE-VII/2019 SELECTION POST"

Step 3: On the new page, log in using registration id or roll number, date of birth, and verification code

Step 4: After submitting the credentials, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the SSC Phase-VII Selection Post 2019 DV admit card

Step 6: Take a printout of the document verification hall ticket for future reference or use

In case a candidate does not remember his/her roll number, he/she can check the result by entering the name, father's name along with the date of birth, and verification code. After clicking on search, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Here's the direct link.

The commission has advised candidates to not download their admit cards multiple times. The SSC may block applicants from downloading the hall ticket in case of multiple download attempts.

The result for the 2019 Phase VII Selection Post exam was declared last year on 18 February. Released separately for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate level, the result notice mentioned that 5,181, 2,345, and 10,817 students passed the test from each level.