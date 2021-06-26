SSC Multi-Tasking 2020 Paper 1, Delhi Police SI, and CAPF 2020 Paper 2 postponed; check details here
Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course. Also, applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the website for further updates related to the exams
The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-I) 2020 and Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam (Paper-II) 2020 have been postponed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The commission announced this decision in an official notification released on the official website ssc.nic.in. Aspirants, who are going to appear for these tests, can visit the website to check and download the notice. The commission will declare the new dates of the deferred exams in due course.
The notification reads, "Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course". Also, applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the website for further updates related to the exams.
The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-I) 2020 was expected to be conducted from 1 to 20 July. The written test will be held in two phases. The first one will be a computer-based exam while the second one will be a descriptive paper. The questions will be asked from General English, General Awareness, Numerical Aptitude, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.
The Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam (Paper-II) 2020 too was supposed to be held in July. The Paper-I examination of the SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2020 took place from 23 to 25 November last year. The commission then declared the results in February this year in which 28,227 candidates were declared qualified. Out of which, 25,985 were male applicants and 2,242 were females. Now, these candidates are waiting to appear for the Paper-II.
