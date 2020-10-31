SSC MTS Paper 2 exam result declared at ssc.nic.in; 20,902 candidates qualify for document verification
SSC MTS Paper 2 exam | The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for document verification at the respective regional offices of the Commission
The SSC MTS paper 2 results have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website - ssc.nic.in. The SSC multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment exam was conducted by the Commission on 26 November 2019.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a total of 17,004 candidates between 18 and 23 years and 3,898 candidates between 18 to 27 years have qualified for the document verification process.
The cut-off marks for SSC MTS Paper-II have been fixed at 20 marks, which is 40 percent for general or unreserved (UR) category and 17.5 marks or 35 percent for all the other reserved categories.
As per the report by The Indian Express, a total of 1,20,713 candidates were shortlisted to take the SSC MTS paper-II exam out of which 96,478 appeared for the test.
The SSC MTS Paper-II exam 2019 merit list has been released along with the result. The individual score of the candidates will be uploaded on the official website — ssc.nic.in on 5 November.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for document verification at the respective regional offices of the Commission.
Here is the direct link of the official notification by the SSC on MTS paper II result: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/MTS_2019_latestWriteup_30.10.2020.pdf
Steps to check SSC MTS Paper-II result:
Step 1: Go to the Staff Selection Commission's official website - ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 - Declaration of result Paper-II and shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification."
Step 3: A PDF document will open.
Step 4: Scroll down and check your marks in the list as per your date of birth, region, state, and category.
