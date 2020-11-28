SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, window to raise objections open till 1 Dec

Candidates who have qualified the SSC junior Hindi translator, senior Hindi translator, junior translator Paper 1 examination will be called to appear for Paper 2 test

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the recruitment examination conducted for post of junior Hindi translator, junior translator and senior Hindi translator. Candidates who have appeared for computer-based exam (Paper - 1) can check the answer key at ssc.nic.in.

The examination was held on 19 November at different centres across the country. To check the tentative answer keys and response sheets, candidates will have to enter their examination roll number and password.

According to reports, candidates can raise objection, if any, against the answer key till 1 December up to 6 pm. They will be required to pay a fee of Rs 100 for each answer challenged. Candidates are advised to take a print of their response sheets as it will not be available on the SSC's website after 1 December.

Reports also said that candidates who have qualified SSC junior Hindi translator, senior Hindi translator, junior translator Paper 1 examination will now be called to appear for Paper 2 test.

The Paper 2 exam will be descriptive type and will have translation and essay. The second paper will be of 200 marks.

Click here to read the official notification.

Steps to check SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator answer key and candidate's response sheet:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission: ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys alongwith Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020.”

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen where you will find a link for candidate's response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation.

Step 4: Select the Examination name and click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Tap on Click Here tab.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and password to Login.

Step 7: The answer key and response sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Match your responses and raise objections if any.

Here is the direct link to check answer key and candidates' response for SSC Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2020.