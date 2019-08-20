SSC JHT 2019: Staff Selection Commission to release notification today, candidates can check ssc.nic.in for further details

SSC JHT 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for the junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator, and Hindi pradhyapak examination 2019 today, on 20 August, 2019.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the same can visit the official website — ssc.nic.in — for further details, and for the link to the application to those posts.

The official notification will contain the date for the exam, the number of vacancies, details of the posts and the eligibility of the candidates required to apply to those posts, other important dates, etc.

To apply for these posts of junior Hindi translator, junior translator, and senior Hindi translator, click on the notification that says 'Apply to SSC JHT 2019' under the 'Latest News' tab.

To apply to these posts, applicants must be at least 30 years of age, and have a master’s degree from a recognised university. For the Hindi pradhyapak post, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in Hindi.

Although the notification was to be released on 1 August, it was delayed due to unknown reasons, and will now be announced today, so that candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts.

It is speculated that due to the delay in the announcement of the notification, the application deadline will also be postponed. However, it is unclear if the exam dates will also be postponed.

Applicants should keep checking out the official SSC website for further updates.

Candidates should also note that due to heavy traffic there is a chance that the website might be unresponsive, and are requested to refresh the page or try again after some time.

The Staff Selection Commission, commonly known as SSC, was established on 4 November, 1975. Currently, there are seven regional offices located across India — in Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and two sub-regional offices at Raipur and Chandigarh.

