SSC JE recruitment 2020: Applications open for posts of junior engineer; apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE recruitment 2020| The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer(JE) in civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract streams. The application has already started and will go on till 30 October. Candidates can apply at the official website ssc.nic.in. Online payments can be made till 1 November, while offline challan can be sent till 3 November.

The computer-based paper 1 exam will be conducted between 23 - 25 March, 2021, according to Hindustan Times. The date for Paper II will be notified at a later date. The number of vacancies to be filled in the recruitment process will be determined in due course.

Applicants must submit their applications in online mode only at the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates will have to pass a computer-based test. Those who clear the CBT will be called for the second paper. Selected candidates will get a salary between the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400, according to The Indian Express.

Applicants must be of Indian nationality and have a degree in a relevant stream of engineering. Candidates with three-year diploma with two years of work experience can also apply.

The upper age limit is 30 years for most jobs except for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Central Water Commission, for which the upper age limit is 32 years.

Paper I will be of 200 marks and have a duration of two hours. The paper will have 50 questions on general intelligence and reasoning as well as general awareness. The third part on the engineering-specific field will have 100 questions. Those who clear this will be called for a descriptive type paper of 300 marks. The first paper is MCQ and will be set in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Junior Engineer exam every year for the recruitment of candidates for various Central Government posts. As per the SSC Junior Engineer notification 2020, the selection process will have three stages -- Paper 1, Paper 2 and document verification.