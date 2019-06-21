SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission to release Constable General Duty post results today; check at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable Result 2019 | The SSC Constable General Duty result 2019 is likely to be declared today, 21 June. The Staff Selection Commission will release and host the SSC Constable GD result 2019 for the General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen (Assam) on its official website: www.ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC General Duty Constable 2019 entrance examination from 11 February to 11 March. After the conclusion of the exam, on 1 May the SSC Constable Answer Key 2019 was published online.

Here is how to check SSC Constable GD Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in or sc.nic.in/Portal/Results

Step 2: On homepage look for tab reading 'Download SSC Constable GD 2019 Result' and click on it

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit them

Step 4: The SSC Constable GD Result 2019, SSC Constable Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the softcopy and take a printout for future reference

After the declaration of SSC Constable 2019 Result, the shortlisted candidates will be called to participate in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds. In the third and last selection round, Medical Examination (DME) of selected applicants will take place, News18 reported.

