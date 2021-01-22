SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 for over 60,000 posts released at ssc.nic.in

The examination body has provisionally shortlisted 46,308 male candidates and 8,103 females on the basis of merit

The SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 is was released on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can now check the score by using their registration number and SSC registration password along with the security key. The recruitment drive was conducted for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

In this recruitment round, 60,210 constable posts are up for grabs. Out of which, 50,699 are for male candidates and the remaining 9,511 for females. As of now, 1,09,552 candidates have cleared the examination. The examination body has provisionally shortlisted 46,308 male candidates and 8,103 females on the basis of merit.

The examination was organised from 11 February, 2019 to 11 March, 2019 in online mode. Following the exam, 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). The result for PET/PST was announced on 17 December, 2019.

Later, the medical examination for 1,75,370 candidates was conducted by the officials from 9 January, 2020 to 13 February, 2020, reported India.com.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website on the search bar - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: After the homepage opens, look for the log in section

Step 3: Enter the basic details - registration number , SSC registration password and captcha code

Step 4: Cross-check all the detail entered and click on submit

Step 5: Your score will show up on the screen

All candidates are advised to download the scorecard on their device and take a printout of the same for future use. After downloading the scoresheet, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. For any discrepancy, please contact the authorities at the earliest.