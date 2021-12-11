SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2019 recruitment: Medical exam results out at ssc.nic.in; check direct link here

The admit cards for the SSC document verification will be uploaded on the website of the organisation’s regional offices.

The Review Medical Examination (RME)/Detailed Medical Examination (DME) results for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as well as Assistant SI in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) exam 2019 have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check their results from the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/.

As per the results, a total of 4,003 candidates have qualified the medical exam out of the 5,100 that had appeared for the test.

Steps to view SSC DME/RME 2019:

― Visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the SSC results which are given on the page

― Click on the link for the DME/RME results for SI Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI CISF exam 2019 which is given on the page

― The SSC results will appear on screen as a PDF file

― Check the results and save a copy of the SSC results for future use

Direct link for male candidates: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST-2_10122021.pdf

Direct link for female candidates: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST-1_10122021.pdf

As per the official notification, out of the total number of candidates, 396 are female and 3,607 are male. These candidates, along with three temporary unfit female candidates, will be called in for the process of document verification. As per the SSC, the process will tentatively take place in the last week of December.

The admit cards for the SSC document verification will be uploaded on the website of the organisation’s regional offices. The Commission has stated that downloading the hall tickets is solely the responsibility of the applicants.

Candidates who face any issue while downloading their SSC hall tickets can contact the concerned Regional Office of the SSC for the same.

The SSC aims to recruit a total 2,745 people under this recruitment drive. Out of the total number of posts, 2,534 vacancies are for the post of SI in various departments of the CAPF while 79 vacancies are for SI (Exe)/Female and 132 are for SI (Exe) Male, as per reports.