SSC defers Combined Higher Secondary level Tier 1 Exam; check details at ssc.nic.in

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination (Tier-I), 2020 has been postponed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) with effect from 20 April. The decision has been taken due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The notice reads, "Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course".

The commission shall announce the new exam dates later on the official website: ssc.nic.in. Applicants are advised to check the website regularly for all the latest updates.

The exams were supposed to start from 12 till 27 April to fill more than 4,726 vacancies. Out of these, 158 vacancies are for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) while 7 are for Data Entry Operator (DEO).

For West Bengal candidates, the examination was rescheduled to 21 and 22 May due to the state elections.

The Computer-based Test (CBT) will include General Intelligence, English Language, General Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates will be giving the tier-2 descriptive exam once they qualify for the first test. Later, a skill and typing test will also be conducted.

The notification for SSC CHSL 2021 was announced in December, 2020.