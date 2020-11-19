SSC CPO SI releases 2020 admit card for Eastern, North Eastern, Western, North Western, Southern regions

According to Careers 360, the SSC CPO SI 2020 examination will be conducted from 23 to 25 November in online mode

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO SI admit card for North Eastern, Southern, Eastern, North Western, Madhya Pradesh, and Western regions on Thursday, 19 November.

Candidates can download SSC SI CPO 2020 from the commission's regional website

According to Careers 360, the SSC CPO SI 2020 examination will be conducted from 23 to 25 November in online mode.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter their registration ID/ name and date of birth mentioned in the application form.

As per Jagran Josh, candidates appearing for the SSC CPO SI exam will have to carry two recent passport size coloured photographs. They will also be required to carry an original valid photo-ID proof mentioning the date of birth, for verification.

The examination will have a total of 200 questions of one mark each. The questions will be based on General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Comprehension, General Knowledge Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Candidates will get a composite time of two hours to finish the paper. For each incorrect answer there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Those who qualify the SSC CPO SI Tier 1 exam will be eligible to participate in Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PET).

The exam is being conducted by SSC for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Steps to download SSC CPO SI admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission's regional website.

Step 2: Tap on SSC CPO SI admit card 2020 download link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your credentials to login.

Step 4: The SSC CPO SI admit card 2020 will appear on your screen. Check your name and other details before saving and taking a print.

Direct link to download SSC CPO SI admit card 2020:

North Eastern Region

Eastern Region

Western Region

North Western Region

Southern Region

Madhya Pradesh Region