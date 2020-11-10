SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/ PST admit cards released; check steps to download hall ticket from ssc.nic.in

A total of 1,564 posts are going to be filled as part of this recruitment drive. The posts to be filled are as Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and as SSC CPO Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for candidates set to appear in the SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/ PST on its official website. Candidates who are eligible for appearing in the Central Police Organization Sub Inspector 2019 PET and PST are advised to visit the official site of the commission at ssc.nic.in and download their hall tickets.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates must be provisionally qualified in Paper 1 to be eligible for sitting in the SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/ PST. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from 23 to 26 November at various exam centres.

The entire recruitment exam consisted of various levels of tests. Starting from Paper I, now candidates will have to appear for a Physical Standard Test (PST)/ a Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2, and lastly a detailed medical examination. All the stages of the exam are mandatory for all candidates.

The report added that a total of 1,564 posts are going to be filled as part of this recruitment drive. The posts to be filled are as Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and as SSC CPO Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police.

A report in Times of India stated the physical standard test limit of a candidate’s chest and height. For unreserved men, the minimum height asked in centimetres is 170 and for unreserved women, it is 157 cm. The unexpanded chest for men must be at least 80 cm and the expanded should stand at 85 cm. The report cited official notification to state that there will be no minimum requirement of chest measurement for women candidates.

There is a reservation for candidates belonging to hill areas, Scheduled Tribes and north-eastern states. Weight for every candidate will be adjudged on the basis of their height.

For the physical endurance test, there is a set time and distance limit to finish a high jump, a 100-metre race, and long jump. While women have an 800-metre race, men have a 1.6-km race. Additionally, the male candidates have a shot put test as well.