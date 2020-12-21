SSC CPO answer key 2020, candidates' response released at ssc.nic.in; objections allowed till 24 December

Any representation received after the stipulated time, 24 December up to 6 pm, will not be entertained by the commission under any circumstances

SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) answer key 2020 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 recruitment exam can match their responses against the answer key released on the website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment examination was conducted by the SSC between 23 and 25 November 2020 at various designated exam centres across the country.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the tentative answer key by 24 December up to 6 pm. Any representation received after the stipulated time will not be entertained by the commission under any circumstances.

As per a report by The Times of India, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. Students have also been advised to take a print out of the response sheets, as they will not be available after the specified limit.

Steps to check SSC CPO answer key 2020:

Step 1: Open the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020."

Step 3: A PDF document will open on the screen, Scroll down and tap on the link for the tentative answer key.

Step 4: Key in your roll number and password correctly.

Step 5: Click on the Login button.

Step 6: Your SSC CPO answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Match your responses against the answer key and raise objections, if needed.

Here is the direct link to check SSC CPO answer and candidates' response sheet: https://ssc.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2207/64627/login.html