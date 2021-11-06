SSC CHSL 2020: Tier I exam answer keys released, check them at ssc.nic.in

The SSC CHSL exam 2020 Tier I was conducted in computer based mode from 12 to 19 April and from 4 to 12 August this year

The answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level exam (CHSL) 2020 Tier I exam has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website https://ssc.nic.in/

Step wise procedure to download the SSC CHSL 2020 answer keys

Visit the official site at https://ssc.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on link that reads SSC CHSL answer keys 2020

A PDF file containing the SSC answer keys will appear on your screen

Click on the link in the file and open the answer keys

Check and download the SSC CHSL 2020 answer keys

Download and save a copy of the SSC answer keys for further reference

Here's the direct link to check the answer keys.

Results for the SSC CHSL exam were declared on 27 October on the official website. However, the Commission has uploaded the answer keys for the exam, along with the corresponding question paper, to ensure greater transparency in the recruitment process, as per the notification. Both the SSC answer keys and question paper will be available from 5 November to 4 December.

Hence, candidates are advised to take a printout of their respective question paper and final answer keys as the same will not be available after the above-mentioned date.

The SSC CHSL exam 2020 Tier I was conducted in computer based mode from 12 to 19 April and from 4 to 12 August this year. The marks of the applicants were normalised since the exam was conducted in multiple shifts.

Candidates who qualify the Tier I exam will appear for the Tier II exam from 9 January, 2022. Around 45,429 candidates will appear for this examination, according to Hindustan Times.

Applicants are advised to keep visiting the official website of the SSC for further updates and details regarding the SSC CHSL 2020 examination.