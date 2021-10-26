According to the official notice, candidates will be given a 'master text passage of about 1750 key depression in English' as well a passage of 1500 words in Hindi

The guidelines for the Skill Test of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2019 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can view the important instructions for the exam, which will be held on 3 November, at the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/.

According to the official notice, candidates will be given a “master text passage of about 1750 key depression in English” as well a passage of 1500 words in Hindi. Those who are appearing for the skill test can only type the equivalent number of words that are given in the master text passage. The notification has defined a word as a combination of alphanumeric keys that is followed by a space.

The circular mentioned that a demo video of the typing test has been uploaded on the official website on the candidate’s corner section.

The circular also added that the space bar will not allow more typing after the equivalent number of words in the master test passage have been typed. However, candidates can continue typing without using the space bar in this case.

If any applicant has completed the allowed number of words by typing additional or incorrect words, they may use the backspace key/arrow keys to correct their mistakes before completing the test.

Applicants are advised to choose the Typing Test Keyboard Layout as Hindi Inscript, Hindi Remington GAIL, Hindi Krutidev and Hindi Remington CB, if they are appearing for the Hindi Typing Test. For the English Typing Test, applicants are advised to choose their option as English (US).

The guidelines also mentioned that the print out of the typed text will not be taken after the completion of the Skill Test.

The SSC CHSL Tier-II result 2019 results were declared on 30 September. The exam was held by the SSC to fill 4,755 vacant positions. The results will be declared separately for each stage of the examination, with candidates needing to secure the minimum cut-off to qualify for the next stage of the SSC recruitment process.