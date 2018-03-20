You are here:
SSC CGL Tier III Exam postponed to May: Official announcement on exact date awaited; check ssc.nic.in for updates

India FP Staff Apr 21, 2018 16:56:30 IST

The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier III exam, according to NDTV. The descriptive paper, which was scheduled to be held on 31 March, has now been postponed to May.

The CGL 2018 notification, supposed to be released in April, will be released on 5 May, Business Standard further reported.

There has been no official announcement on the exact date of the exam from the commission, the report added.

Candidates, however, can check the commission's official website, ssc.nic.in, for updates.

The commission conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government in four phases: Two computer-based exams, a descriptive exam and a computer proficiency/skill test.

In February, several candidates had protested over an alleged paper leak in one of the CGL Tier II exam.

The SSC recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leak after a delegation of protesting students recently met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana. The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in the SSC paper leak case and is currently investigating the matter.

With inputs from PTI

 


