SSC CGL Tier-3 2019 exam to be held on 22 November; check schedule at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission will release the admit card for SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-3 exam within 15 days prior to the exam
The examination schedule for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Tier-3 2019 has been released by SSC Combined on its website - ssc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, SSC CGL (Tier-III)-2019 will be conducted on 22 November. Candidates who have qualified in Tier-I and Tier-II examinations will be eligible to take the Tier-III exam.
https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/CGL_2019_english_26082020.pdf
The date released by the Commission is subject to the prevailing conditions and guidelines issued by the central government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The admit card will be released by SSC within 15 days prior to the date of the examination. Candidates have been asked to keep visiting the official website to check information and updates.
Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it from the ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in. They will have to click on Admit Card and select the region and fill all the required details.
The SSC has released the exam date of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2019. The examination is scheduled to be held between 2 and 5 November, reported Careers360.
Earlier, SSC CGL (Tier-I) 2019 results were announced on 1 July this year.
The Commission is expected to announce the result of CGL 2018 soon. The result was earlier scheduled to be released on 8 May but was postpones. The new date is yet to be announced.
The Staff Selection Commission has been set up for conducting examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts. The Commission also holds exam for recruitment of Group B and Group C posts.
