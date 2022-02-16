SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Objection window extended till 17 February, check details here

When challenging the answer key through the website, candidates must note that they are required to login using their respective roll number and password.

The objection window to challenge the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 has been extended by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till 17 February, 2022 upto 6 pm. They can visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in and challenge the answer key.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Follow below steps to raise objections

Step-1: Go to the official website - ssc.nic.in

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 link

Step-3: Key in login details and click on submit button to challenge SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022

Step-4: Challenge the answer key (if any) and pay the fee

Step-5: Download the confirmation page and take a hard copy for future reference

Here is the direct link to challenge the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022.

“In continuation to write- up dated 11.02.2022 regarding uploading of tentative answer keys along with question paper of the candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGLE 2020, time limit for raising objection to tentative answer keys, if any, is hereby extended for two more days i.e. 17.02.2022 upto 6.00 PM,” said the official notice.

Earlier, the candidates were allowed to challenge the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 till February 15. They will have to pay Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. The Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 conducted by the SSC on 28 and 29 January, 2022 across the country at different centres.

Check the official notice here.

For any details and query, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in .

