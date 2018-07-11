SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 admit card expected to be released soon; check ssconline.nic.in for more updates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the link to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 2018 Admit Card soon, according to media reports. Candidates who have registered for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination can keep an eye out on the official websites - ssconline.nic.in and ssc.nic.in for more updates.

Applicants are expected to download the admit card which would have the date, time and venue of the examination centre allotted to them. They are also requested to carry at least two copies of the same.

The process for online registration for the exam was completed in June and the CGL Tier 1 2018 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 25 July to 20 August across the country, reported Times Now.

Here are steps to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2018 for Tier 1 examination:

—Log on to ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in

—Click on 'Admit card' and select your region

—Click on Download Admit Card and write details regarding application number

—Save document as PDF and take out at least two printed copies

According to News18, the SSC had uploaded the detailed notification on 5 May 2018. It inviting applications for the SSC CGL exam 2018 to fill forms for Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various ministries, departments and organisations in the Government of India. The SSC had also extended the date for filling the online application forms for CGL exam till 5 June, 2018.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.