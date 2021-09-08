SSC CGL Examination 2020: Results to be announced on 31 Dec; check details at ssc.nic.in

The exam was conducted from 13 to 24 August for over 7,000 positions across various categories.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result date for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 exam. The notification pertaining to the result dates can be accessed by candidates at the official website, https://ssc.nic.in/.

As per the notification, the results of the CGL Tier-1 exam will be declared on 31 December this year. The exam was conducted from 13 to 24 August for over 7,000 positions across various categories.

The tentative dates of other test results have also been put forward. The final result of the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2018 will be out on 30 September. The scorecards for CHSL 2019 (Tier-II) will be out on the same date while the CHSL 2020 Tier-I results will be out on 30 November.

The notification also stated the tentative date for the result declaration for the PET/PST Exam for the recruitment of sub-inspector of Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination 2020 will be 30 September.

The final results for the Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 will be out on 31 October.

The final list of selected candidates for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 will be announced on 31 October as well.

The results of Paper-II for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019 will be out on 30 November.

Candidates can view their grades on the official website of the SSC by downloading the results in PDF format, which contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

The exam results are released by the SSC separately for each stage of the exam. Candidates have to secure the minimum cut-off specified by the SSC to qualify for the next stage. The final results are declared after the completion of the SSC’s recruitment process.