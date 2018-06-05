SSC CGL exam 2018: Registration closes at 5 pm today; apply on ssconline.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the date for filling the online application forms for Combined Graduate Level examination till today (5 June). To apply for the examination, candidates will have to visit the official website, ssconline.nic.in.

“It has come to the notice of the commission that some of the applicants have faced technical problems in filling the online application forms for CGL exam 2018 since today morning (4 June) ” the SSC said in a statement.

“Keeping in view the inconvenience caused the commission has in the interest of the applicants decided to extend the last date for filling of online application forms for CGL 2018 by a day, i.e. till 5 pm on 5 June,” it said.

The candidates are allowed to pay the application fee through the designated branches of State Bank of India till 7 June, provided the challan is generated before 5 pm on 5 June.

To apply for the SSC CGL 2018, candidates can follow these steps:

-Log on to the official website ssconline.nic.in.

-Click on the link to apply for the exam.

-Fill the online registration form.

-Once you are done with application filling, do read all details entered before submitting the form.

-A registration ID and password will be provided. Make a note of it to be able to log in in the future, and download admit card.

-After submission of the registration form, upload your latest colour photograph and signature in .jpg format.

-Fill the application form and make online payment for the fees.

-Once done, take a printout of this application for your own record.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.